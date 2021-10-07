The McMinn Hoppers continued their winning ways after defeating the Vonore Blue Devils and logging the season’s fifth shutout while the two Charger teams that reported results split their Sequoyah Conference youth football games.
Next week the Chargers will visit Polk County, Dayton will travel to Meigs and McMinn will host Lenoir City (LCYFO).
Coaches or team representatives are encouraged to send in their game reports or statistics for all divisions of the Meigs, McMinn and Chargers youth football programs to scott.power@dailypostathenian.com
McMinn vs. Vonore
Hoppers (win)
Score not reported
The Cherokee defense was led by Chandler McLemore’s four tackles. Maddox Melton finished with three tackles and two assists. Noah Dake tallied two tackles and three assists.
Santiago Hurst had two tackles and an interception on the day. Morgan Bartel, Waylon Collins and Clayton Tilley all contributed with one tackle and one assist.
Mason Greene and Easton Kennedy grabbed one tackle each. Colton Shumate had one assist.
Hurst was responsible for all three of the Cherokee scores, two on the ground and one receiving. He finished with four carries for 106 yards on the ground and four receptions for 56 yards.
Cayden Phillips’ five completions totaled 70 yards and he converted on a single two point attempt. Neyland Patterson again filled up the stat sheet with eight rushes for 45 yards, 33 yards passing from two hookups and 20 yards from one catch.
Jace Kelley’s two grabs went for 27 yards. Jasiah Jackson punched in a two point after attempt along with 10 yards rushing on three carries to round out the offensive production.
The Tribe (7-1) has their final home game of the season Saturday, the Hoppers will take on the Lenoir City Panthers (3-5) at noon.
Chargers vs. Loudon
Crickets
Loudon 28, Chargers 0
Jayden Ruebush led the way with 75 yards rushing on nine carries. William Jackson gained 45 yards on four carries and Ryker Cassada rushed four times for 28 yard.
Defensively, Ruebush made five solo tackles while Jackson and Jessiah Villarreal each made four. Cassada and Marion Blakely made two tackles while Koda Easley and Legend Harris each made one.
Hoppers
Chargers 36, Loudon 0
Braiden Davis led the Chargers with 30 yards on seven carries, while Dakota Bradford rushed four times for 14 yards.
Camilo Milez Villarreal gained 13 yards on four attempts while Leelynd Garcia rushed three times for six yards and Ricky Garrison made two yards on his one attempt.
Garcia also went 1-for-2 passing for three yards.
Defensively, Colten Trotter made two solo tackles and forced a fumble while Villarreal and Garcia each made three solo tackles. Wyatt Nedham made two solo tackles while Davis, Humberto Medina, Garrison, Bradford and Landon Hiner each made one.
R.J. Foster assisted on three tackles and Westin Gates had one assisted tackle.
Meigs vs Tellico
Super Crickets
Tellico 26, Meigs 8
No report available
Crickets
Tellico 30, Meigs 0
Brody Kranz made three tackles, Wyatt Dodson made two tackles and Bradley Crowe made a tackle for loss.
Hoppers
Tellico 22, Hoppers 0 (OT)
No report available
Cutters
Meigs 22, Tellico 0
No report available
