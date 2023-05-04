DAYTON — The McMinn County softball team fell to within one game of seeing their season end Thursday night in an 11-4 loss at Rhea County in the opening round of the District 5-4A tournament.
The Lady Eagles came out swinging as they scored nine runs in the game’s first three innings — two runs in the first, five in the second and two more in the third.
“The biggest thing is we just got out-hit,” Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers said. “We made four or five errors which gave them extra bases and they did a good job of working counts and getting ahead in counts. They were able to drive in those runs.”
The Lady Cherokees (14-9) scored their runs in the top of the third. Cami Wade was a bright spot, as she had four hits and drove in all four of the team’s runs.
“We put up a little bit of a fight there towards the end and scored some runs; we started to get aggressive on the bases, but it just wasn’t enough,” Rogers said.
The Lady Eagles scored insurance runs in the fifth and the sixth, giving them an 11-2 lead.
“They were working the count and getting ahead in the count. We had to put the ball over the plate more than we wanted to, so it made it easier for them to drive the ball,” Rogers said. “When they were putting the ball in play, we were bobbling it or committing an error, giving them extra bases that turned into runs at the end.”
With the loss, the Lady Cherokees fall to the loser’s bracket of the District 5-4A tournament and are set to play a potential elimination game at noon at Bradley Central on Saturday. They are set to play the winner of Cleveland and Bradley, who faced off after press time.
WALKER VALLEY 7, LADY CHEROKEES 0 — Wednesday: The Lady Cherokees closed out the regular season falling in a 7-0 shutout at home against Walker Valley. McMinn had three hits and committed four errors in the game.
“Just too many mistakes, little things here and there, and we weren’t hitting the ball well,” Rogers said.
The Lady Mustangs scored twice in the second, once in the third, three times in the fourth and one more time in the fifth, giving them the final score of seven.
“They only scored seven, but we were giving them extra-base hits. We were giving them free bases,” Rogers said. “They had several walks, several hit batters getting on-base mistakes, and hits drove them around. We couldn’t get those little details ironed out to get any outs. This was an emotional loss — senior night, the last home game, district game, a game where we wanted to play our best.”
