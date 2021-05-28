MURFREESBORO — Elena Kurowski planned to win at least one match in the Spring Fling, and she did just that.
The McMinn County sophomore began Thursday’s girls’ singles action in the TSSAA Large Class State Tennis Tournament with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Station Camp junior Marisa Wirtz.
That victory advanced Kurowski to the state semifinals, where her run ended in a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 loss to Lincoln County senior Lucy Higgins, just one round short of the state championship match.
“My goal was to get to the semis, and I feel good that I got there, where I wanted to, my sophomore year,” said Kurowski, who had gone undefeated in singles play the entire regular season and postseason up until Thursday.
It was obvious to Kurowski from her first state match against Wirtz that state tournament competition was different than anything she had experienced before.
“It definitely gets a lot harder,” Kurowski said. “There are girls out there who are really, really good. It has made me better, though.
“A lot of the girls played really smart. They ran me corner to corner and hit short shots and deep shots.”
But Kurowski adjusted quickly enough, winning three of the last four games to take a 1-0 set lead on Wirtz. Kurowski then fell behind 5-2 in the second set, but then rallied with four straight games to take a 6-5 lead.
Wirtz forced the tiebreaker with the next game, but Kurowski advanced to the semifinals by winning the tiebreaker 7-2.
“I worked on being more consistent than hitting hard,” Kurowski said. “That was what got me back into that second set.”
Kurowski also rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the first set against Higgins in the semifinals, taking a 6-5 lead there before Higgins forced the tiebreaker.
But Kurowski fell in the tiebreaker 7-3, going down a set in the semifinal. Kurowski had managed to even the second set at 3-3 before Higgins closed out the next three games and the semifinal.
One thing Kurowski took away from her two matches: she will want to work on her serve. She missed on many of her first serves against Wirtz, and while she improved that somewhat against Higgins, her second serves led to many of Higgins’ points.
“My serve in the first match was not so good, but as soon as I got out on this court (for the semifinals), my serve was getting a lot better,” Kurowski said. “But she destroyed my second serve. I really need to work on that.”
For her next two years of high school tennis, Kurowski said she will need to be more consistent, as she seeks to match or surpass this year’s result.
“That’s something I really need to work on. Being smart about my plays,” Kurowski said.
Kurowski’s advancement to the state semifinals was the cap on a successful season for the McMinn girls’ tennis team, which finished as the District 5-Large Class runners-up despite having entirely sophomores and freshmen on the roster.
It was also a season that featured all-McMinn girls’ singles championship matches in both the district and region tournaments, with Kurowski matched up twice against fellow sophomore Kylee Hockman.
And for both Kurowski and the Lady Cherokees, coach Lynn Monroe believes the experience of a state tournament will be invaluable as this year’s young team matures.
“That’s the good thing about coming here, even if just to watch,” Monroe said.
“Because then you see the kind of competition here and it gets you motivated to make your game better. And that’s what we want them to do in the offseason.”
