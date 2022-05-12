Caleb Johnson had stunningly missed qualifying for state in his signature event. But after his sixth-place discus finish, the McMinn County senior shifted all of his focus toward the event he had left and ensured he was going to Murfreesboro after all.
Johnson's best throw of 43 feet, eight inches in the shot put was good for a fourth-place finish in the Section 2-AAA Championships Tuesday at Cookeville High School, which qualified him in that event for the TSSAA Spring Fling.
It was a vindicating ending for Johnson to a day that began with three straight faults in the discus before one final throw of 121 feet, five inches, which was well off his personal best. Johnson had set the McMinn school record in discus during the regular season, surpassing a 34-year-old mark held by Shazzon Bradley.
“Caleb struggled with the discus, hitting the edge of the ring in his first throw, then falling out of it on his second throw,” said McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway. “I said going in that I felt he was a lock for discus and a long shot in the shot put. To his credit, when I went to encourage him after the discus, he said, 'I still have the shot.' And he went over there and did it.”
Also headed to the state meet is McMinn's 4x800-meter relay team of Easton Schumacher, Juan Peña Mirones, Shamus Crayne and Tyler Bowers, which finished fourth in a time of 8:31.40. The Cherokees were closer to first-place Blackman (8:26.79) than the Stewarts Creek team that finished in fifth behind them (8:37.67).
Switching in Schumacher for the finals, the senior's lead-off leg was even faster than Galloway could have hoped for, and the three runners after him followed suit.
“I switched Easton in for a sophomore guy because I felt we needed the extra second or two that he would give us, being a senior runner,” Galloway said. When they met for practice Monday, I told them the pace to run for each 200. Easton was ahead of his pace the entire 800, and gave me about 15 seconds instead of just the two I was looking for.
“Then Juan got us another six seconds from before. Then Shamus gave us another three. Tyler finished at a blistering pace to lock up the fourth spot. They all hit it at just the right time to get the spot for the state meet.”
McMinn's girls' 4x800 team was in third place at one point heading into the final handoff, but sickness prevented them from finishing that race.
“I thought our girls had a chance in the relay, too,” Galloway said. “However, one of the girls was feeling sick before the race, and was throwing up. They were running a great race, and she had moved them into third place coming towards the last handoff. Then she got real weak, and was unable to move forward, so I pulled her off the track. They probably would have not been top four, but they were sure giving it all they had to make it a competition for the others.”
Bowers was aiming for individual state qualification in the 800 and 1600. Still tiring from the relay, Bowers finished ninth in the 1600 but placed sixth later on in the 800, making Galloway wish he had saved Bowers for the 800.
“We thought he had a good chance in the 1600, but they didn't get as much rest time as usual because they started the relay closer to the rest of the running,” Galloway said. “He struggled to keep up with the fourth spot, and had nothing left to finish strong. He actually ran better in the 800. I told him that if I had known the 800 would be as slow as it was, I would have pulled him from the 1600 and let him run fresh in the 800. He is figuring that race out quickly.”
Galloway also noted AJ Sierra's 12th-place finish in the girls' 100m, with a time of 13.50 seconds, was better than expected going into the event.
“She had to run into the wind, which hurt her time, but she exceeded her projected finish,” Galloway said.
The TSSAA state meet for Johnson and the McMinn 4x800 team will take place Thursday, May 26, at MTSU's Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Johnson will compete in the shot put at 11 a.m. CDT, and running events begin at 4 p.m. CDT, with the boys' 4x800 the first event on the schedule.
