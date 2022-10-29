The Tigers had just retaken the lead Friday night 28-24 in a back and forth shootout in Decatur with Marion County.
With the fourth quarter starting and a playoff berth on the line, Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald dialed up his biggest play call of the season – a surprise onside kick executed perfectly by the Tigers.
“We needed something right there to get some momentum, we knew we were scoring, scoring, scoring, we got up a score and I thought if we could get the ball back, get up two scores, we might be able to seal the deal,” said Fitzgerald.
Quarterback Ethan Meadows did exactly that as he scored on a two-yard run, his third of the game, making it 35-24 late in the fourth quarter. Meadows had 24 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns for the game.
“It was his night tonight, that’s who was getting it and you have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line and backs that were blocking. Great job, but Ethan had a heck of a night,” said Fitzgerald.
Marion did score with 3:02 left in the fourth and converted the two-point conversion, making the score 35-32, but it was too little too late as Meadows again converted on a game-sealing first down run.
The Tigers got the scoring started to open the game as freshman running back Tuff Ricker broke loose on a 45 yard touchdown run. Marion then marched down the field themselves, knotting the game at 7-7 to close out the first quarter.
The Tigers answered back as they again found the end zone at the 9:23 mark in the second on a Bryson Hiefnar one-yard run, making it 14-7.
The Warriors quickly responded to Meigs’ score with their own one-yard touchdown run, however.
With 1:20 left in the half, Meadows found the end zone for his first touchdown of the game, making the score 21-14. However, Marion quickly moved down the field to kick a 22-yard field goal.
As a result, the Tigers finished the first half with 134 rushing yards and a 21-17 lead.
Marion didn’t waste any time finding the end zone coming out of the half, going up 24-21 over the Tigers.
Meigs then countered Marion’s scoring drive with 17 seconds left in the third, as Meadows' five-yard run gave the Tigers a 28-24 lead.
After that came Fitzgerald's gutsy onside kick call that led to Meigs' win.
With the victory, the Tigers clinched a postseason berth and will now turn their attention to Westmoreland in a playoff showdown on the road.
“You have to get in the playoffs to have a chance to win a state championship and we’re in there,” Fitzgerald said.
Westmoreland is located in Sumner County, near the Kentucky line in Middle Tennessee, northeast of Nashville. The Eagles are 6-4 on the season in Region 4-2A.
