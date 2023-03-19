CLEVELAND – McMinn County took a while to do so, but it put away its outmatched opponent in its second straight win to start the soccer season.
The Cherokees scored three goals in each half on the way to a 6-1 victory over Chattanooga Prep on Friday at Benny Monroe Stadium, in their second game of the Cleveland Classic.
Robert Fiallos scored the first goal for McMinn (3-0) in the 13th minute off a corner kick from Will Blevins. The Tribe nearly got a second goal shortly after on a Brady Ervin header, but he was called offside.
But Ervin booted in a penalty kick in the 19th minute after Zaamel Mercer drew a foul in the Sentinels' box. Two minutes later, Mercer got his goal cleaning up after Ervin's initial shot on goal was saved by the Chatt Prep keeper.
But the Cherokees were scoreless for the remaining 19 minutes of the first half, and the Sentinels got a penalty kick in the 27th to cut McMinn's lead to 3-1. Chatt Prep actually got four corner kicks to McMinn's one in the first half.
"We came in knowing that they weren't a real strong team, and so we kind of played a little slow to start,” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard. “And then once we subbed some people early, which kind of slowed things down for us as well.”
Mercer lined a 25-yard shot under the crossbar in the third minute of the second half for his second goal and a 4-1 Tribe lead. Freshman Josh Lockmiller then bumped in a header with 23:20 left, off an Eli Amburgey cross, to make it 5-1.
Koby Cook, also a freshman, scored on a breakaway with 4:26 left. The Cherokees finished the match with a 17-4 shots on goal advantage.
“The second half, we decided to come out and just play,” Rikard said. “And we looked really good and sharp. Passing was good. I told our guys I'm really proud of them because when you play a team that's not as strong, a lot of times you lose your fundamentals, and I felt like we did a good job of doing the things we need to do to succeed, not just today but the rest of the season.”
