The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the registration opening of the Ingleside Pool Water Fitness classes beginning on July 6.
Classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 am from July 6 through July 29. Registration is available online for $40 for all 8 classes.
This water fitness class will be an entire body workout using water resistance and weights. This class is accommodable for all skill levels. Water Fitness is a low impact way to burn calories, build muscle, improve flexibility, and have some fun, according to a city press release.
“Water fitness classes are great for all skill levels as it easy on joints and strengthens muscles that one might not get from land-based workouts,” Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker said.
For more information, please contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700 EXT 3, email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov, or visit the website at athenstn.gov/parks.
