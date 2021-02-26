A career pitching night by junior ace Ashley Rogers lifted Tennessee past Illinois State 3-0 on Wednesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Rogers fanned 17 batters, which ties for the second-best performance in the nation this season, as she worked her way through a no-hitter through 5.0 innings. The hallmark was one strikeout shy of tying for the eighth-best single-game performance in program history — achieved on six occasions and only by Monica Abbott.
“Ashley was the story tonight,” said co-head coach Karen Weekly of the Athens, Tenn., native. “It’s good to come off a weekend like we had with so many games for her to get some rest and come out incredibly strong like she did today.”
Rogers, who sat out all of the 2020 season due to an injury, leads the Lady Vols pitching corps with a 0.50 ERA and 4-1 record. The right-hander has recorded 52 strikeouts, which is the second most in the country at the moment.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Vols brought in the first run on an RBI single from senior shortstop Ivy Davis (2-for-2), who has reached base each of the nine games this season, to get Kaitlin Parsons (1-for-3) across the plate.
Sophomore Kiki Milloy (1-for-3) led off the third with a no-doubter to double the score quickly and give UT some insurance and then Davis came home off the bat of junior catcher Ally Shipman (1-for-3) in the bottom of the fifth to round out scoring.
The Lady Vols tallied eight hits, but left seven runners on base.
Rogers also picked up the win on Thursday night. She fanned six batters and gave up just three hits to pick up her second-straight win. A season-high eight-run inning from the Tennessee offense allowed the Lady Vols to run rule UT Martin 10-1 in five innings.
