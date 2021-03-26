Ed Clendenen has always been told he would know when it was time to hang up the whistle.
That time came after finishing up his sixth season as the McMinn County High School boys’ basketball head coach. Clendenen, 61, made public on Thursday his decision to retire from coaching and teaching.
It was the end of a career spanning 39 years in all for Clendenen, including a successful previous stint at McMinn from 1996-2000 during which he was, at various times, a girls’ basketball assistant coach, the girls’ hoops head coach and the golf head coach.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve been really blessed,” said Clendenen in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I’ve had so many great kids, I’ve had so many great assistant coaches, and I’ve had so many good contacts with other coaches that I’ve been around and against. My administrators have been great.”
But coming off a year that Clendenen considered particularly challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he noticed that he wasn’t getting the same enjoyment out of conducting basketball practice that he had throughout his career.
“With the COVID and everything – and everybody had a hard year, not just me – but the one thing that I noticed, and this is sort of what got me to thinking, is, I’ve always been a gym rat,” said Clendenen, who also teaches economics and drivers’ education at McMinn. “I want to be in the gym. I want to be teaching. I want to be learning and getting kids better. And I’ve always loved practice, probably more than games. And that wasn’t the case this year.
“I really noticed a difference in the way I looked at practice and everything, and it became a little bit of a struggle. And that was sort of the first hint that I might need to think about this a little bit. Because everybody always loves the games, but I’ve always loved practice more. And so I just reached the decision that it is that time.”
Another major reason for Clendenen’s decision is that for the past six years, he and his wife, Sherry, have had to live apart from each other. While Clendenen had moved up to Athens both to keep his coaching and teaching career going at McMinn and to take care of his father before he died, Sherry was still in Georgia. And now that the Clendenens have finished building their new house, they’re ready to resume their life together.
“She (Sherry) has been so gracious all the way though,” Clendenen said. “She’s been my biggest fan, my biggest supporter, and she raised our kids, and that’s why they’re so great. I wish I could take credit, but I can’t. It’s been her. And I think now, too, I’m looking forward to that time with her where we’re back together now for really the first time in basically five years.
“We’ve got a new house, and I’m going to work on it. I’m going to play a lot of golf. I’m going to spend time with her. We’re going to travel. We’re just going to do a lot of things that we put on the backburner, or she put on the backburner, that we didn’t get to do because of my career. And so I think it’s time.”
Clendenen started his career in education in the fall of 1982 at Etowah City School as a part-time gifted and talented teacher, where he also got his coaching career started as an assistant to Steve Heath. Soon after, Clendenen started his head coaching career in Georgia, first at the old Chattanooga Valley High School coaching football and basketball, then at Gordon Lee for seven years in girls’ basketball.
In 1995, Clendenen returned to this area of Tennessee, coaching girls’ basketball at Sweetwater for one year before a position opened up at McMinn County. Clendenen was an assistant to then-Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker for his first two years at McMinn.
“He was always a mentor and a friend and everything, so it was really, really good,” Clendenen said of Tucker, who is currently the boys’ head coach at Tellico Plains. “We had a great relationship and all.”
When Tucker left in 1998 to coach at Charleston High School, Clendenen took over the McMinn girls for the next two years, during which the Lady Cherokees went 55-12 overall with Bob Williams assisting Clendenen both years. In the 1999-2000 season, the Lady Tribe went 28-7, won the District 5-AAA and Region 3-AAA championship, and produced a Miss Basketball winner in Tenisha Gist.
Clendenen also coached the McMinn golf team during that time, with the 1998 team winning the TSSAA state championship and the 1999 team finishing as the state runner-up.
In 2000, Clendenen left McMinn and returned to Gordon Lee in Georgia for the boys’ basketball job, where he had the honor of coaching his son, Trey. Clendenen remained the boys’ hoops coach at Gordon Lee for 14 years and spent one year after as the head coach at North Murray.
Clendenen then returned to McMinn as the boys’ basketball head coach in 2015, picking up the pieces of a Cherokees program that was coming off three straight seasons of single-digit wins.
Over Clendenen’s most recent six-year stint, the Tribe went 77-93 overall and advanced to the Region 3-AAA tournament four of those six years. The most recent season ended with McMinn going 15-15 overall, finishing third place in District 5-AAA during the regular season, and reaching the region tourney.
“I enjoyed our time, and we did a good job building the program,” Clendenen said. “The one regret I’m going to leave is we never got back to the top. We got competitive again and we could beat anybody at any time, but we never got to playing year in and year out for championships like we wanted to. And to me, that was the only regret. We didn’t get to that last step. And to be honest, that’s where I really thought we were going to be this year.
“And I think the COVID really hurt us in gym time the last two summers, and just a lot of circumstances. And I don’t know that we quite got to the place we wanted to be this year. But that’s my only regret is that we didn’t get back to the very, very top that I associate with McMinn.”
Clendenen will get to retire a McMinn County Cherokee, something he considers a high honor.
“It’s been awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be,” Clendenen said. “The kids who came through and played for me were wonderful. The parents have been wonderful. I have had nothing but great support. The administrators that I have had, gosh, I don’t think how you could work at a better place. And it’s just been super. No complaints, regrets or anything.”
And it’s a privilege McMinn principal Joe Young believes Clendenen has earned.
“He’s a great teacher and a great coach and a great mentor to the students here and to the kids who play for him, and he’ll always be a Cherokee and we’ll always remember Coach Clendenen,” Young said. “He’s one of the good ones.”
Clendenen expects to hear of even more success from McMinn in retirement, whomever his successor at the head coaching job may be. The Cherokees return a core next season including All-District 5-AAA honorees Ty Runyan and Davion Evans.
“I think the program’s in great shape,” Clendenen said. “We’ve got a super nucleus coming back, and we’ve got some great young kids coming in, probably as good as since I’ve been here. And I think it’s very, very bright. I expect them to be as good or better next year than we were this year, and keep growing the program, because I think it’s ready to really take off.”
Clendenen had many people to thank at McMinn, including former athletic director Jimmy Haynie, current principal Young and former principals John Grubb, John Burroughs and David McDonald. He also thanked all current members of the administration, including Young and assistant principals Angie Mayfield, Marla Cobb and Ashton Innis.
“This year was just phenomenal with the effort and the work they put in to do that,” Clendenen said. “And then the assistant (coaches) that I’ve had while I’ve been here have been awesome.”
Young said there is no set timetable for hiring Clendenen’s successor, but a “handful of folks” have expressed interest in the position.
“We’re committed here to find the best person available to lead our basketball program,” Young said. “The community loves this team, this sport, and they’re very, very supportive. And we want to make sure we find the right person to lead that. And so going forward we’ll be patient with it to make sure we make the right hire.”
