Central boys' golf ties for second From staff reports Aug 28, 2022 The McMinn Central boys' golf team tied for second in a four-way match Thursday at Ridgewood Golf Club.Central shot 178 as a team, which was even with Heritage. Rhea County was first place with 168. Sweetwater had only three golfers Thursday, not enough for a team score.Alex Gaskins led Central with a 43, Joe Houk and Silas Ward each shot 44, and Casey Wade carded 47 and Jon McDaniel 58.One girl competed for Central, Ace Buckner, who shot 58. Heritage beat Rhea 89-104 in the girls' team scores.
