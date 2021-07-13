Fundraising efforts for a new athletic training facility at McMinn County High School are on the home stretch after a day of golf last week.
The Fourth Annual McMinn Performance Center Golf Tournament, held last Tuesday at Mouse Creek Golf Course, raised $12,000 toward the construction of the Cherokee Performance Center, according to Mark Lockmiller, who is in charge of directing the efforts.
That amount brought the total above the $350,000 mark, which means the facility is less than $100,000 from being built. The goal for construction to begin is $450,000.
Sixteen four-man teams competed in the event, and McMinn rugby and softball players helped worked the tournament. The tournament attracted 29 gold sponsors, 10 silver sponsors and two bronze sponsors.
“Thank you to all the sponsors, players, McMinn rugby players, McMinn softball players and Mouse Creek Golf Course,” Lockmiller said on a Facebook announcement. “It was a beautiful day for golf.”
Further donations to the Cherokee Performance Center funds can be made at mcsdonate.com, and more information is available on the McMinn Performance Center page on Facebook. All donations are tax deductible. In addition, Larry Pratt is matching all donations until the $450,000 goal is reached.
The Cherokee Performance Center was approved in December 2015 by the McMinn County School Board. All that has been left after the approval is to raise the $450,000 necessary to begin its construction.
The facility would be built on the grassy patch beside the home stands of Cherokee Stadium, and its 6,000 square feet of multiple-use space would serve all student-athletes, male and female, at the school. Features include 20 lifting stations, level flooring with 10 inlaid lifting platforms, garage doors on each end, windows, skylights, large commercial ceiling fans, high-efficiency LED lights and male and female bathrooms.
The new facility would allow up to 70 athletes to work out simultaneously in partners of two — enough to accommodate a typical McMinn varsity football team entirely in one session and leave plenty of time left in the day for all other athletic programs at McMinn to get in their workouts.
McMinn’s current weight room, located in the football fieldhouse, measures roughly 40 feet per side and allows a maximum of only 32 athletes to work out per session.
