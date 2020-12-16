With the success McMinn County had this girls’ soccer season came major state-level accolades for two of its key players.
Allison Hansford and Sydnee Duncan were named to the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA) All-State Team in Class AAA, which was announced on Monday. The two Lady Cherokees earned their honors in wake of a season that ended in their program’s second-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance, with a 14-4-1 record and a sweep of the District 5-AAA and Region 3-AAA championships along the way.
The THSSCA honor is one of the two major All-State distinctions in soccer, along with the Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association (TSWA) team, which is expected to be announced later in December or early January.
“I’m super-proud of both of them,” said Lady Cherokees coach Jordan Jacob. “The hard work they put in through the year did not go unnoticed. They earned that accolade.”
For the senior Duncan, it was her first All-State honor, and one that came as a surprise to her despite all her success. Duncan plans on signing with Carson-Newman University some time in the coming weeks.
“I really had no idea I would be selected, but I am so thankful and honored that I was,” Duncan said.
Duncan, the Lady Tribe’s captain at attacking midfielder for the last two years, was effective as both a finisher and a facilitator on offense. Duncan’s 18 goals and eight assists this season were second on the team in both categories.
Being a senior gave Duncan extra motivation to kick her game to another level and be an instrumental part of McMinn’s state tournament run this year.
“I feel it shows how bad I wanted to get to state this year, it being my last season and all,” Duncan said. “I wanted to make sure I gave it everything I had.”
For Hansford, it was her second straight THSSCA All-State honor. As still only a junior, Hansford already owns the career scoring record for the Lady Cherokees with 91 career goals. This season, Hansford scored a team-high 32 goals and also dished five assists.
Currently, Hansford has the interest of six NCAA Division I programs, two of them in the SEC, along with two Division II schools and two in the NAIA.
“It’s a huge accomplishment and it truly is a blessing and an honor to be awarded, and I really appreciate it,” Hansford said. “It takes an entire team to get the ball close enough to the goal to score, so this All-State award belongs to our entire team and coach along with me.”
And after all the work it took the Lady Tribe to reach state, Hansford has one thing in mind for her senior season – making it back there for the second straight year. And to her, the All-State distinction is a reflection of those efforts.
“it says that when we all work together and train hard year-round that not only can we have local success, but we can have success at the state level,” Hansford said. “Making it to state was amazing and something we would love to repeat.”
Hansford was one of 15 forwards named to the Class AAA THSSCA All-State Team this year, while Duncan was one of 19 midfielders to receive the honor. Eight of the forwards and eight of the midfielders were from teams who made the state tournament this season.
One other player was named All-State from District 5-AAA: Walker Valley midfielder Ashley Eulo. From Region 3-AAA, Taylor Anderson from Cookeville and Katie Toney from Warren County also received All-State honors.
