MARYVILLE — Coach Johnny Morgan still isn’t quite sure what to make of the Chargerettes at this point in the season. Maybe it’s just the nature of this particular year.
“You hope it’s 2020,” Morgan said. “You hope it’s the virus that’s gotten into our brains. I don’t know, it’s hard to figure out.”
One thing McMinn Central has been doing, however, is battling. And on Tuesday, that paid off with a come-from-behind 57-53 win over Knoxville Catholic in the losers’ bracket semifinal of the Maryville Christmas Tournament at Maryville High School.
“I don’t know. As long as they keep fighting, maybe we’ll learn to start playing mentally,” Morgan said. “It’s frustrating, I tell you, when I’ve had those players in the past who you could just throw them the ball and they figured it out. So sometimes I guess you put too much restrictions, like we’re going to win this offense or we’re going to do this and you don’t let them play.”
The Chargerettes (7-2) ended a two-game skid, doing so by bouncing back after a humbling 61-43 loss to Maryville on Monday to begin the tournament. Much like in Monday’s game, Central fell behind early, committing five turnovers in the first quarter to trail the Lady Irish 19-12 at the end of the period.
“They play like they’ve got a lot of pressure on them,” Morgan said. “I don’t know if that’s from coaching, I don’t know what it is. They’re not playing relaxed at all. And in a lot of the other games, they did. I don’t know, we just do some things defensively that I keep thinking, ‘What was that all about?’”
Three-pointers from Kellan Baker and Molly Masingale helped the Chargerettes close to within 25-24 in the second quarter, but Catholic countered with a 9-2 run to end the half, including a steal and score by Sydney Mains that beat the buzzer to put Central in a 34-26 hole.
The Chargerettes trailed as much as 11 points in the third quarter, with two Carlee Rule threes preventing Central from slipping further away. The second of Rule’s triples sparked a 9-0 run to end the third period, with Carsi Beaty rebounding a Masingale 3-point attempt and sinking the 10-foot baseline jumper before the horn to cut Central’s deficit to 43-41.
Kara Crabtree’s layup off a Masingale assist gave Central its first lead of the game, 47-45, with 4:17 left. Crabtree followed up with a three-point play and a turn-around jumper, making for seven straight points, and two Masingale free throws put the Chargerettes up 54-48 with 2:31 remaining.
Central didn’t close the game cleanly, with two turnovers and some ill-advised fouls helping Catholic creep back to within 55-53. But Rule’s two makes of a 1-and-1 with 7.8 seconds left gave the Chargerettes the cushion they needed to hold on.
Masingale led Central with 18 points, and Baker added 11 and Crabtree and Rule nine each. For the Lady Irish, highly touted freshman Sydney Mains scored a game-high 28 points.
The Chargerettes will conclude the tournament in the losers’ bracket final 4 p.m. today against Alcoa, which outlasted Jefferson County 54-48 on Tuesday.
According to Morgan, it wasn’t simply rust from a two-week layoff that was the factor.
“You can not play for two weeks — you can not play for two months — and you can still have some guts about you when you play,” Morgan said. “I’ve not played in 45 years, but I guarantee you if I go out there and play, I’m going to knock somebody out to get the basketball. That’s just me, and I guess I expect too much out of them. And we’re not going to do anything dirty, or anything against the rules, but we don’t play as tough as everybody else. We just don’t.”
Central started the second quarter on a 12-0 run, ignited by a Carsi Beaty 3-pointer and continued by Masingale and Kellan Baker, closing its deficit to 19-17. But the Lady Rebels countered with a 10-2 burst, capped by two 3-pointers, to end the half with the Chargerettes down 29-19.
The Chargerettes got no closer than eight points the rest of the game and trailed 46-34 after three quarters. Maryville started the fourth quarter with another run of 10-1, and Central never threatened again.
Masingale led Central with 15 points, and Baker scored 13 and Beaty seven. Leading Maryville was Iowa State signee Denae Fritz with 19 points. Gracie Midkiff drained four 3-pointers for the Lady Rebels on the way to 14 points, and Aaliyah Vananda scored 12.
