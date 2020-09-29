TD pass

Meigs County's Adam Mason caught this touchdown pass from Wyatt Hopson during the Tigers' cutter game. The Tigers defeated Tellico 34-10.

 Photo by Mandy Jones

Meigs County swept Tellico while the Chargers and McMinn had a rough day Saturday in Sequoyah Conference youth football action.

The Tigers, which don’t have a super crickets squad, took all three games against the Bears in Decatur. The Chargers, who also don’t participate in super crickets, were defeated soundly in all three games at Lenoir City.

McMinn had two close losses at Bradley and two contests that weren’t that close.

The Oct. 3 games will including Meigs at McMinn and Sweetwater at the Chargers.

Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in game reports, which are due by noon on Monday.

Game reports turned in from this past Saturday’s games are as follows:

Meigs

Crickets

Meigs 12, Tellico 8

Kalix Kilpatrick led the Tigers with 14 carries for 138 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hayden Sanders added 63 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Defensively, Sanders led the team with seven tackles and Kilpatrick had six. Jordan Blair added five tackles, two for loss of yards. Dawson Hurst added four tackles. Bradley Crow and Gavin Talley had one tackle each. Jordan Blair had a fumble recovery.

Hoppers

Meigs 16, Tellico 0

Dalton Bean had a big day on offense with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Bean also had one rushing conversion and one conversion on a pass from Ethan Malone.

In addition to that successful pass, Malone added 21 rushing yards on six carries. Branson Williams also had a three-yard run.

Defensively, Gaven Harris led the team with eight tackles. Trig McHone had six tackles, Malone had five tackles. Matthew Schneider and Bean had four tackles each. Isaac Letang had three tackles and Williams added one tackle.

Cutters

Meigs 34, Tellico 12

Caiden West led the Tigers in rushing yards with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kegan Lenker contributed 41 yards and a 2-point conversion on 9 carries. Briar Roberts added 40 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion on seven carries.

Wyatt Hopson added 19 quarterback rushing yards and a two-point conversion on four carries. Hopson had 55 passing yards on two passes, both resulting in Tiger touchdowns - one by Carter Schroeder and one by Adam Mason.

Defensively, Schroeder, Lenker, Roberts, and West terrorized the Bears. Schroeder's six tackles included four for loss, Lenker's six tackles included two for loss, Roberts' four tackles included two for loss, and West added three more tackles.

Adam Mason and Kennedy Smith each added a tackle, with Smith's being for loss. On special teams, Roberts had four onside kicks - one successfully recovered by Roberts himself. Smith had two onside kicks.

On kick return, Schroeder and Mason returned kicks for 15 yards each.

Chargers

Crickets

Lenoir City 30, Chargers 0

The Chargers couldn’t get much offense going in the shutout loss. Jayden Ruebush led with five yards rushing, William Jackson and three hards and Ryan Foster had one yard.

Defensively, Foster led the Chargers with five solo tackles and five assisted tackles.

Jayden Rubbish and Westin Gates each made two solo tackles and four assisted tackles.

Jackson, Legend Harris, Emerick Stansberry, Mario Blakely and Braxton Ellis each made one solo tackle.

Hoppers

Lenoir City 26, Chargers 8

Central scored eight points in the second quarter, but that wasn’t enough in a 26-8 loss.

Tucker Williams topped the Chargers’ rushing list with 40 yards. Lady James McMurray rushed for 21 hards and Demetrius Stoudemire had 20. Brayden Natola finished with six yard and Leelynd Garcia had four.

Defensively, Gunner Cooley led the Chargers with five solo tackles while Stoudemire and McMurray each had four. Notala and Garcia each made three solo tackles.

Stoudemire and Cooley each added seven assisted tackles, Garcia six solo tackles and McMurray had five.

McMinn

Super Crickets

Bradley 42, McMinn 20

The Mcminn County super crickets fell short to the Bradley Bears Saturday 42-20.

Offensive player of the game Neyland Roberts had 87 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Koen Jacoway had 132 yards and a touchdown. Zayne McGrail had 40 yards.

Defensive player of the game Trystan Spaugh had four tackles. Ben Bradford, Wyatt Collins and Zayne Mcgrail all had one tackle each.

Other contributors to Saturday game were David Cronan, Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Titan Childs, Braynell Garner, Copper Withrow, Nicky Collins, Kaison Leverett, Jaeceion Spann, Laz Lethcoe, Rose Hampton, Alex Sledge, and Joe Gossett.

Scores for all the Sequoyah Conference games is as follows (away team first)

Super Cricket

Loudon 34, Polk 20

Chargers 0, LCYFO 2 (forfeit)

Sweetwater 36, Madisonville 0

Daton 2, Vonore 0 (forfeit)

Tellico 2, Meigs 0 (forfeit)

McMinn 20, Bradley 42

Crickets

Loudon 36, Polk 0

Chargers 0, LCYFO 32

Sweetwater 28, Madisonville 0

Dayton 0, Vonore 36

Tellico 8, Meigs 12

McMinn 0, Bradley 6

Hoppers

Loudon 6, Polk 0

Chargers 8, LCYFO 26

Sweetwater 38, Madisonville 0

Dayton 14, Vonore 6

Tellico 0, Meigs 16

McMinn 0, Bradley 28

Cutters

Loudon 18, Polk 14

Chargers 12, LCYFO 42

Sweetwater 20, Madisonville 0

Dayton 16, Vonore 14

Tellico 12, Meigs 34

McMinn 6, Bradley 14

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.