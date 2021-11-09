DECATUR — Meigs County rolled to a 30-12 victory over East Robertson in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs on Friday.
Both defenses played well in their first series, but once the Tigers found the end zone they soon took control of the game. The Indians scattered a few big plays, but couldn’t sustain anything against Meigs’ defense while the Tigers’ offense churned out 16 first downs.
“It was just a great job by everybody,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “They (East Robertson) are a good team. But they only got one explosive play and (Cameron) Huckabey caught him from behind. Everyone did what they are supposed to do. Justin Key and Luke Pendergrass did a good job defensively. It was just a good team win.”
The Tigers (10-0) will now face a team they know well this Friday as Trousdale County (9-1) visits Decatur for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Meigs has faced the Yellow Jackets in the last three state semifinals, with Meigs winning two of those three contests. This time, the Tigers face them in the second round, but the stakes are the same – win or the season ends.
“They are a nice team,” Meigs quarterback Logan Carroll said. “They are well coached and I look forward to playing them.”
Both defenses were stout on the other team’s opening possessions, but Meigs scored on its second time with the ball.
Starting from their own 45, the Tigers had solid runs from Carroll and Key to the Robertson 46. After a run for no gain, Carroll then broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run on a nice cutback through a hole opened by the offensive line.
Carroll then rushed for the two-point conversion to put the Tigers ahead 8-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
Meigs’ defense again held firm on Robertson’s next possession and the Indians were called for a personal foul on their punt, giving Meigs the ball on the Robertson 38.
Carroll was sacked on first down and ran for six yards on second down to the Robertson 29. Facing third and 11, Carroll was under pressure and scrambled to his right, finding Ben Smith near the sideline.
Smith juked out one defender and then ran through two more into the end zone for the score. Carroll again ran in the two-point conversion to put Meigs up 16-0 with 1:57 left in the opening period.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers started a drive at their own 41. Unlike the previous scoring drive that lasted about a minute and a half, this touchdown drive took 11 plays.
Included in the drive were runs by Carroll, Smith and Key along with a pass from Carroll to Huckabey. Meigs drove to the Robertson 9, where Carroll outran the Indians’ defense around the left side for the score.
The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Meigs’ lead at 22-0 with 6:15 left in the first half.
The Indians put together a long drive, one of their few real drives of the night and moved to the Meigs 22. The Tigers’ defense stopped Robertson on fourth down, however, and Meigs went the half ahead 22-0.
Meigs was already in control of the game, but put the game out of reach with its first possession of the second half.
Starting at their own 30, the Tigers moved the ball down the field mostly on runs by Key and Carroll along with pass to Huckabey. Key capped off the run with a bruising nine yard touchdown run. Smith caught the two-point conversion pass from Carroll to make it 30-0 with 7:16 left in the third period.
Late in the third, Ole Miss commitment Taylor Groves took a screen pass and showed some explosiveness as he raced toward the end zone on what looked like a sure touchdown for Robertson. But Huckabey caught him from behind around the 10 yard line.
Robertson ended up scoring on the drive, however, on a three yard run. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 30-6.
The Indians scored on the last play of the game with 1.5 seconds to play on fourth and goal at the one to make it 30-12.
Carroll led the Tigers in rushing with 147 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. He also went 4-for-5 through the air for 50 yards and a touchdown.
“We knew they would be in man coverage so we thought the cutback lanes would be there,” Carroll said. “I’m proud of the team. All the linemen, receivers and running backs did a good job blocking tonight.”
As a team, the Tigers rushed for 246 yards on 48 attempts. Key rushed 11 times for 50 yards while Smith gained 45 yards on seven carries. Logan Purgason, Dylan Carroll and Luke Pendergrass also carried the ball.
Defensively, the Tigers held the Indians to just 43 yards rushing on 27 attempts, a 1.6 yards per attempt average.
Dalton Purgason and Smith led the Tigers with four solo tackles each, with Dalton Purgason adding two tackles for loss. Key, Pendergrass, Matthew Boshears and Da’Quawn Tatum each had three solo tackles.
Huckabey made an interception, which occurred on a deep pass late in the game as he outjumped the receiver for the ball.
Bryson Hiefnar and Tatum each had two sacks while Brady Burnette had one.
