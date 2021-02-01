DECATUR — The Lady Tigers crushed Sequoyah on Friday while the Tigers stayed close but couldn’t quite catch the Chiefs in a pair of District 5-AA matchups.
The Meigs girls were up by just 12 points at the half, but dominated the second half on the way to a 67-29 rout.
Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said it was a tale of two halves as he was not happy with the way his team played in the first half.
“It was like we were in quicksand,” Powell said of his team’s first half play. “We had very little energy, just very lethargic. We had no ball pressure, no ball movement, just no energy. The second half we did all those things, we played much better, and it got ugly real quick.”
The Tigers were able to stay close, but dropped a 52-42 decision.
Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson, while never happy with a loss, was encouraged about his team’s future.
“We were competitive,” Perkinson said. “We played hard the last two games and I’m proud of them for that. We were able to keep it close and give ourselves a chance. Now we need to get over the hump and once we do I think we will be OK.”
Meigs had a bad matchup as the Chiefs have a 6’8” post, with Meigs’ tallest player being 6’2”, and several good shooters on the perimeter, so it’s hard to guard everybody.
Still, Perkinson said his team fought hard and stayed in the game, which could have been even closer had the Tigers made their free throws. Meigs went 6-for-12 at the free throw line.
“We missed something like six free throws,” Perkinson said. “We make those and it’s a different game.”
The Lady Tigers’ win keeps them atop the District 5-AA standings with a 7-0 district record and they are 11-4 overall. McMinn Central is 7-1 in the district, with that one loss being to Meigs.
The Tigers (5-13) are tied with the Central boys at the bottom of the district standings with both at 1-5. Polk is 2-5 and Sweetwater is 2-3.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will host Loudon on Monday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers will then host Tennessee Christian Preparatory School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers will not play on Tuesday.
Lady Tigers 76, Lady Chiefs 29: The Lady Tigers defeated Sequoyah by 26 points in the season’s first meeting, but the Lady Chiefs were able to stay close, at least in the first half.
Anna Crowder led off Meigs’ scoring with a bucket and then came a three-pointer and two field goals by Jacelyn Stone. Meigs led 9-8 going to the second quarter.
Meigs was later ahead 17-11 and ended the first half with an 8-2 run on ‘3’s by Jaci Powell and Stone along with a bucket by Ansley Wade.
Meigs led 25-13 at the half.
The Lady Tigers continued to build their lead in the third quarter. Anna Crowder and Talley Lawson each hit three-pointers with Powell, Stone and Ella Crowder also scoring.
Meigs led 40-20 going to the fourth quarter and put the game way by outscoring the Lady Chiefs 27-8 in the fourth. Meigs scored almost as many points in the fourth quarter as Sequoyah did in the game.
Ella Crowder, Stone, Powell, Wade, Julia Howard and Cayden Hennessee all scored in the final period as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 38-point victory.
Stone and Powell led the Lady Tigers with 15 points each and Wade finished with 11 points.
Chiefs 52, Tigers 42: Meigs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on a free throw by Ethan Meadows and a bucket by Matthew Boshears. Sequoyah then took the lead, but a trey by Seth Caldwell and a bucket by Meadows cut the Chiefs’ advantage to 10-8 going to the second period.
The teams traded the lead a couple of times in the second quarter with Cole Owens, Boshears, Meadows, Caldwell and Cameron Huckabey scoring for the Tigers.
Down 15-12, Meigs took an 18-15 lead on buckets by Boshears and Meadows along with two free throws by Meadows.
The game was later tied at 23-23, but the Chiefs hit a trey with 30 seconds left in the half to take a 26-23 halftime lead.
That was as close as the Tigers would get, though they managed to stay within striking range for the rest of the game.
The Chiefs did open up a little breathing room with a 40-31 lead after the third quarter. The Chiefs’ lead fluctuated between nine and 11 points for most of the final period as Meigs kept the game close, but ran out of time in a 10-point loss.
Meadows led the Tigers with 13 points and Boshears added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.