LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tennessee Wesleyan showed its power in a 6-1 victory over Georgia Gwinett on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning and hit three home runs in the game. Wesleyan pitchers allowed just one run and four hits while striking out 12.
The undefeated Bulldogs, who started the season ranked No. 5 in the country, are 10-0 and will host Reinhardt University for a three-game Appalachian Athletic Conference series. The first game of the series will be on Friday, Feb. 26 and then a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 27.
TWU 6, Gwinnett 1
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the opening frame. Bryce Giles scored on a hit by Carson Ford and then Ford later scored on a two-run homer by Zach Hogueisson.
Wesleyan made it 4-0 in the third when Anthony Hickman hit a solo homer.
Gwinett cut that lead to 4-1 with a run in the sixth, but TWU got it back in the seventh on a solo home run by Ford to make it 5-1.
Welseyan then added an insurance run in the ninth when Gary Mattis crossed the plate.
That insurance run wasn’t really needed as Wesleyan pitchers kept Gwinnett batters at bay for most of the day.
Robert Gonzalez picked up the win. He gave up just one run on four hits in six innings while striking out nine with no walks.
Yasnier Laureano threw two innings without giving up a hit or a run. He struck out two and walked none.
Jared Meggs pitched the ninth, also without giving up a run or a hit. He struck out one.
Offensively, the Bulldogs came away with 10 hits.
Ford and Mattis both had two hits. Ford drove in two runs and scored twice while Mattis scored once and stole a base.
Hogueisson drove in two runs on one hit and walked twice. Ford, Hogueisson and Hickman each homered.
The Bulldogs did leave 11 runners stranded on base.
