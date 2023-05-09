CLEVELAND — Self-inflicted wounds put McMinn County too far behind the pace with its baseball season on the line.
A valiant rally attempt from 5-0 down by the Cherokees came up short in the deciding game of the District 5-4A semifinals against Walker Valley, as the Tribe fell 7-6 Tuesday at Lee University’s Olympic Field.
It was the second straight year that McMinn (21-7) had its season end at the hands of its nearby rival in the district semifinal series. And this time around, it was four errors at critical times that led to the Cherokees’ defeat despite them out-hitting the Mustangs 10-4.
The first of those defensive miscues was the right outfielder stumbling with a fly ball from Parker Minnix coming his way for a three-run error to start the second inning. Minnix scored on a fly ball later in the top of the second, and a dropped pop fly added another for the Mustangs and had the Tribe facing a 2-0 deficit.
Walker Valley put up three more runs in the third inning, with McMinn’s third error of the game scoring the first of those and a sacrifice fly after plating another.
“There’s nothing that they (Walker Valley) did that really earned them a win tonight,” said Cherokees head coach Matt Ray. “We started it off with our right fielder tripped up. Usually if it’s hit to him he’s going to make the out. Bad luck, he trips up, falls, it started that way. And then we just have some catch-and-throw errors right there, just on routine stuff. And we dug ourselves too deep of a hole and we weren’t able to climb of it.”
Mason Roderick (L) had his pitching start end with two outs and bases loaded, and Ty Barnett came to the mound in relief for the rest of the game. A walk with bags full increased Walker Valley’s lead to 5-0, but Barnett forced the fly out after to get out of that half inning.
“We toyed around all week, are we going to start him or what are we going to do with him,” Ray said of Barnett. “Coming off a short rest with the potential of playing in the region tournament, it was kind of tricky. But we knew we wanted him on the mound in a situation that we were up or that we needed a hold or get a stop. He’s done it all year, and when he came in he did what he was supposed to do. It just didn’t work out tonight.”
The Cherokees first showed signs of life on offense in the bottom of the fourth inning, which senior Jayden Miller led off with a single. Jayce Falls later singled for the Tribe’s first RBI, and Reese Frazier belted a double for two runs that sliced McMinn’s deficit to 5-3.
The teams traded runs in the fifth, with Brooks Berry leading off the bottom with a hit and Miller continuing his 3-3 performance at the plate with an RBI single to answer the Mustangs’ run.
With the Mustangs up 6-4 heading into the seventh inning, a solo home run from Braxton Smith made the Cherokees’ comeback attempt that much more difficult.
But now down 7-4, McMinn mounted a serious threat in the bottom of the seventh beginning with singles from Berry and Roderick. Miller then doubled to center field to cut the different to 7-5 and place runners at second and third, still with no out. Jace Hyde grounded into a fielder’s choice and an out at third base, but that was still good enough for an RBI to get the Cherokees within 7-6.
A strikeout followed, but Falls kept the threat alive with a single. A fly out to center field after, however, ended the rally and McMinn’s season.
“I think at some point we’re going to figure it out throughout a game,” Ray said. “I just hate that it was the sixth and seventh inning when we did. But again, you’ve got to give credit to their pitchers. Their pitchers did well, throw strikes and kept us off balance for the first five or six innings. And I guess when you realize it’s either score here or there’s no tomorrow, so maybe that puts a little extra focus on what they’re trying to do, but in the end it’s baseball. You can only hit it hard, catch it, throw it. You can’t control much after that.”
The Cherokees graduate seven seniors from this year’s team: Hyde, Miller, Grady Prince, Ethan Barrett, Sam Green, Tom White and Coby Wilson.
“We’re losing some good ones,” Ray said. “We’re losing some guys who set the table for our program and like always, we’re definitely going to miss them.”
Walker Valley, meanwhile, advanced to the Region 3-4A tournament and to the district championship game against Bradley Central, which it lost 7-2 later Tuesday.
