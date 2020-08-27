CLEVELAND – Kerigan Klauber has written her name in McMinn Central golf's record book.
The junior shot an even-par 36 on Wednesday at Chatata Valley Golf Course, which set a new nine-hole girls' school mark. Klauber's record-setting performance led Central's girls to an 85-92 win over Greenback.
"(Klauber) just does her thing," said Central Coach Daniel Curtis. "She works hard and has been close to the record a few times. She shot a 37 at Ridgewood on Monday and was frustrated because she felt she could've done better. She's a great kid with a great work ethic, and I'm looking forward to what she can accomplish."
Carsi Beaty carded a 49, Abby Paul 54 and Molly King 59.
Central's boys also picked up a 184-223 win over Polk County, with senior Josh Loveday shooting his fourth straight under-par score of the season with a 1-under 35.
Silas Ward recorded a 44 on Wednesday, his best score of the season. Alex Gaskins shot a 51 and Casey Wade 54.
Central continued with a match Thursday at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, splitting results. Central's girls' were edged by one stroke by Greenback, 86-87, with Klauber carding a 39. Beaty scored a 48, Paul 56 and King 57.
The Central boys defeated Tellico Plains 191-219 Thursday, with Loveday running his under-par streak to five with a 34. Loveday has been under par every match this season.
Gaskins shot 50, Ward 51 and Wade 56. Greenback had only one boy competing.
Central returns to Ridgewood Golf Club on Monday to host Sweetwater and Polk County.
