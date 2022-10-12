A home game against a nearby rival, with the Region 4-5A championship as the prize for the winner. McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle wouldn’t have it any other way.
If the Cherokees can claim victory against Walker Valley after the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Cherokee Stadium, it would be the football program’s first district or region title of any kind since 2012.
“It’s a big night with schools this close together playing for a region championship,” Cagle said. “It’s going to be fun. We’ve played a lot of games at home this year, and we know our routine, so it obviously helps us out being at home on a non-routine week with it being Fall Break. But hopefully that doesn’t affect us.”
McMinn (5-2, 2-0 Region 4-5A) is on a three-game winning streak and rests just outside the Class 5A top 10 in the latest Associated Press state rankings. The Mustangs, on the other hand, have had an up-and-down season, having lost three straight games recently.
But Walker Valley (3-4, 2-0) ended that skid with its most recent outing an 11-point win at Rhea County. The Mustangs followed that win with an off week. And earlier this season, Walker Valley also lost by one point on a late field goal at Bradley Central.
Then there is another layer of motivation for the Mustangs besides the region championship on the line – they have never beaten the Cherokees in football. McMinn is 13-0 all-time against Walker Valley, in a series that began in 2007.
So Cagle expects the best from the Mustangs on Friday, and their best is dangerous.
“The fact of the matter is, they’re playing for a region championship, so they’ve done some things right,” Cagle said. “They’ve thrown it well at times, and they’ve run it. Against Rhea County and against Bradley, too, they had a really good run game. And we know that they are usually dynamic in the passing game. And then defensively they just bring pressures from different areas of the field all the time and leave about nine people in the box. And they know we want to run the ball.
“So they are a team that is dangerous. They’ve not beaten us, so you know that’s in their vocabulary this week that this could be the year. So they have a lot of motivation coming in here Friday night.”
Offensively, Cagle described Walker Valley as multiple, lining up in anything from a spread offense to packing 10 players in the box. The Mustangs often utilize a tight end regardless of what they run.
“So you’ve got to be multiple,” Cagle said. “It’s good we’re playing them late in the season because we have seen just about everything somebody could throw at us. So we’re experienced in playing them with that offense, but they give you so many different things that they could get you out of position at any time, and that’s the biggest point, if we can get lined up and be in the right position. That’s about 70 to 80% of our defense working well.”
Noah Jones leads the Mustangs’ rushing attack with 47 yards per game, with quarterback Evan Schwarzl (42.6 ypg) and Eli Denton (21.3 ypg) also ones to look out for.
Schwarzl is coming off a game against Rhea County in which he threw for 139 yards and a touchdown on 14-22 passing and also ran 10 times for 102 yards.
“Their quarterback (Schwarzl), he probably single-handedly just killed Rhea County running the ball, and not necessarily designed runs, but just dropping back when nobody is open and just scrambling around all over the place, and they had a hard time tackling him,” Cagle said. “So he is obviously one of the guys on the offensive side we’ve got to make sure where he’s at.”
Tucker Ownby, meanwhile, is Walker Valley’s leading receiver and also runs the jet sweep and even occasionally takes snaps at quarterback.
“We’ve got to make sure we know where he is on the field,” Cagle said.
Defensively, Walker Valley lines up in a 3-4 base with a safety often in the box. The Mustangs will also occasionally bring a linebacker up for a four-man front.
“It’s something that we really haven’t seen a whole lot of with that extra guy in there,” Cagle said. “We have seen a 3-4 front several times this year, but they slant and move and don’t just sit still and play responsibility. They try to bring the pressure to you, so that puts pressure on your offensive line and your quarterback to make the right reads throughout the game.”
Denton, who can line up at any linebacker position, leads the Mustangs with 82 total tackles. Ownby is also one of Walker Valley’s top athletes in the secondary, playing at safety.
McMinn’s offensive success may come down to the way it has evolved since the quarterback to begin the season, Jayden Miller, injured his throwing shoulder. Miller has been lining up at running back in the last three games and is coming off an outing of 149 rushing yards on just three carries – all of which went for touchdowns – against Sweetwater.
And with Caden Hester remaining at quarterback, the Cherokees have a threatening one-two punch in the backfield. In addition, running back Cody Thompson, who was out against Sweetwater, is day-to-day this week and was expected to participate in practice Tuesday.
“It’s amazing how bad things can happen and make you a better team,” Cagle said. “And I think part of that is when your starting signal caller for a couple of years goes down, everybody knows they’ve got to step up and play a little better. I think part of it’s that. And then to have somebody like Caden Hester doing what he did at quarterback, really with not a whole lot of experience, and then Miller going over to the running back position has made us more dynamic offensively. He’s big and strong enough to get the short yards when we need them, and then when he gets in the open field he is so fast and elusive, and it’s made us a better team. It obviously opens more things up in the passing game for us.
“So we’ve evolved, and it seems like every year we evolve into something we didn’t know we were going to be at the first of the year. And at the end of the year we get more comfortable in what we’re doing and get better, so I feel like that’s the way we’re going right now with that.”
