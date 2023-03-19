MARYVILLE – McMinn County finished the Playing for a Cure tournament on a high note after a tough loss earlier in the same day.
Jayden Miller delivered a walk-off RBI single in the Cherokees' final game of the weekend tournament, which resulted in a 4-3 win over Montgomery Central on Saturday at Heritage High School.
McMinn (3-2) had trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, which began with Grady Prince getting hit by a pitch. A third baseman error on Hunter McDonald's intended sacrifice bunt resulted in Prince scoring the tying run and McDonald running all the way to third base.
Montgomery Central, which reached the Class 3A state tournament last year, intentionally walked Brooks Berry and Ty Barnett, and after the next two batters flew out and struck out, Miller made the Indians pay on the 3-2 pitch.
The freshman Berry homered for two runs in the bottom of the fifth, which had evened McMinn up at 2-2. Montgomery Central scored a go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.
With the win, McMinn bounced back from a 12-2 loss to Ravenwood from earlier Saturday, as well as a 3-1 loss to Science Hill on Thursday. The Cherokees' game Friday against Station Camp was rained out.
Ravenwood had led 5-0 after four innings, when a wild pitch and Jace Hyde RBI single scored two runs for McMinn in the top of the fifth. But Ravenwood answered with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth to invoke the run-rule.
John Bryson, Mason Roderick and Reese Frazier pitched against Montgomery Central, and Kade Hyde, Landon Fugate and Sam Green against Ravenwood.
The Cherokees were back in action in District 5-4A play 7 p.m. Monday at home against Cleveland. McMinn plays the away leg against the Blue Raiders 7 p.m. Tuesday.
