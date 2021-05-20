CLEVELAND – With runners on first and second in the top of seventh inning of a scoreless Region 3-AAA championship game, Will Grimmett knew he just had to hit the ball.
The Morehead State signee saw just the right pitch coming his way on the 2-2 count, put a bat on it, and sent the ball sailing and dropping about one inch within fair territory in the left corner of the outfield.
“I know I needed it, and we needed it, so I just tried to put it in play, and it just so happens I carried it a little farther than I expected,” Grimmett said. “It was a meatball. It was just right there down the middle, and it was just a good pitch for me to hit. I thought it was foul, but I just kept running.”
Grimmett’s double sent Andrew Beavers and Ty Barnett sprinting home, Hayden Frank finished off his complete-game shutout in the bottom of the seventh, and McMinn County took down Bradley Central 2-0 on Wednesday at the Toby McKenzie Baseball Complex.
The Cherokees won their first region championship since 2005 and second overall as a program, enjoying some sweet revenge against their fiercest rival for last week’s 11-inning District 5-AAA title game loss in the process.
“It’s almost surreal,” Grimmett said. “We knew last year since we lost because of COVID(-19) that we had a chance to continue and go far, and we just capitalized on it. And we’ve played really well the last three weeks, and we’ve kept it going, and it’s awesome.”
The Tribe (19-12-1) won’t have long to celebrate this one, however. McMinn will play its Class AAA sectional game 7 p.m. Friday at home, hosting Stewarts Creek from Smyrna with a trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling on the line. If the Cherokees win Friday, it would be their first state tournament appearance in program history.
“It’s amazing, but the job isn’t finished,” said Frank, who is signed with Lipscomb. “The job is not done. We’ve got a big game Friday to get us to state, and as you’ve heard from me before, I want to go the whole way.”
But at least for Wednesday night, head coach Matt Ray and the Tribe enjoyed the moment before going back to work.
“It’s been a really, really long time,” said Ray, whose father, David Ray, was head coach for the 2005 region title. “We were due. We were due, and our guys have bought in to what we’re trying to do. They’re competing, they’re playing together. You can’t ask for much more than what they’re giving us right now. Just hopefully we’re not done. We want to keep it going with our momentum and see what we can do.
“This was a big game, but Friday’s game is huge. It’s win or go home, and outside of the state tournament, this is the biggest game that you can have. And I’m excited that we get to do it and excited that we get to have it at our place in our community. This is good for our community. So we’ll try to take care of business.”
Bradley (22-12) had threatened runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Ethan Lamberth led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, and his courtesy runner advanced to third base with no outs via an interference call on a pickoff attempt. But Frank struck out the next batter, and Karter Howard then attempted to bunt for a squeeze play. Howard whiffed the bunt to strike out, and McMinn freshman catcher Mason Roderick turned around and made the tag on the approaching runner at home plate to end the inning unscathed.
And in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ashton Simmons singled to right field for the Bears with the speedy Xavier Thompson pinch running from second base – but right fielder Andrew Ronne charged the ball, scooped it up and fired to home plate. Roderick received the ETSU signee’s throw with roughly two full seconds to square up and tag out Thompson as he attempted to score.
“I saw it over there, and I was running at the ball, and I’m looking out the side of my eyes and I see Coach (Travis) Adams for Bradley just waving him on,” Ronne said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a good chance here,’ and I just came up and threw it.”
Simmons still reached second base on the play, then advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Frank steadied and forced the groundout from the next batter to get to the seventh inning, still scoreless.
McMinn’s first serious threat was in the top of the sixth inning, with Will Harris being struck by a pitch, Frank hitting a single to put runners at the corners, and Frank’s courtesy runner Jayden Miller stealing second base with one out. But a hard line out to shortstop and a strikeout left the Tribe runners stranded.
Then in the seventh, Ty Barnett drew a one-out walk and Beavers hit a chopper with two outs that bounced slowly through the infield, giving him time to beat the ensuing throw for a single and set up Grimmett for his two ultimately winning RBIs. Harris walked to keep the top of the seventh going, and Frank then singled to center field, but a well-placed throw from the Bears’ center fielder led to Grimmett getting tagged out to deny the insurance run and keep the score 2-0.
But a re-energized Frank promptly fanned Bradley’s first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. Lamberth singled to keep the Bears alive for one more at-bat, but Frank struck out the next and final batter, capping a seven-inning pitching performance of seven strikeouts against four hits and two walks.
“Just the energy, I could feel it within me as soon as that two-run double came across,” Frank said. “It was just an insane feeling.”
