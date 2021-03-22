McMinn County took two tough losses, then closed its run through the Playing for a Cure Tournament on a high note.
The Cherokees committed four errors in a 5-3 defeat to Cookeville on Friday at Carson-Newman University. On Saturday at Sevier County High School, the Tribe lost 3-2 in eight innings on a walk-off against Sevier, but then bounced back later to whip White County 10-3.
McMinn (2-3) returns to District 5-AAA play 7 p.m. today at home against Ooltewah, then plays the second game against the Owls 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ooltewah.
McMinn scored its three runs in the sixth inning, led off with singles from Ollie Akens and Gavin Peterson. Sam Goodin and Will Harris got struck by pitches, the latter sending the Tribe’s first run across. A Hayden Frank fielder’s choice and a Will Grimmett sacrifice bunt produced an RBI each and narrowed McMinn’s deficit to 5-3.
Mason Roderick singled to start the seventh inning, but two strikeouts and a popout ended the Cherokees’ rally.
Ty Barnett took the loss in his four-inning start, striking out five against no walks, six hits and three earned runs. Grimmett pitched the last two innings, fanning two and allowing just one hit and no walks.
The Tribe scored the game’s first run in the fifth inning after three straight walks and a wild pitch allowed Roderick to come home, but the Bears answered in the bottom half with three straight singles producing a tying run.
Matthew Pledge and Jace Hyde singled to start the sixth for McMinn, and a Sevier error sent Pledge across for a go-ahead run.
But Sevier scored the tying run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh, set up by a single, walk and hit batter. A double play ended the Cherokees’ top of the eighth, and Sevier set up its walkoff with an error, double and single, with the hit after ending it.
Hyde, pitching the eighth inning, took the loss. Carson Clark and Ryan Guthrie combined for six strikeouts against four walks and six hits in the first seven innings.
Harris hit 2-3 with two RBIs, his first off a single sending Peterson across for the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. White scored a run in the top of the second inning on an error, but McMinn took the lead for good in the third after Peterson hit a double, advanced to third on the throw, then scored on an error on Goodin’s ground ball.
Two errors and a wild pitch helped McMinn scored three runs in the fourth, and the Tribe added two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Dillen Fields also had two RBIs, matching Harris for the team lead there with a single in the sixth. Goodin, Pledge and Hyde notched one RBI each.
Pledge got the win in his five-inning start with three strikeouts against two hits, three walks and an earned run.
