CHATSWORTH, Ga. - The Lady Cherokees went down to Georgia and picked up a win.
The McMinn County girls earned a come-from-behind 54-45 victory at the Mistletoe Madness Tournament against Northwest Whitfield. The tournament is hosted by North Murray High School in Chatsworth, Ga.
Both the Cherokees and Lady Cherokees are playing in the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School.
Both teams played Monday and Tuesday and the Lady Cherokees will also play on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Lady Cherokees didn’t get off to a good start, but finished strong to earn the win against a team that went 22-8 last season.
“It was a typical Monday morning type of game,” Lady Cherokees Coach Tim McPhail said. “We started out without a lot of energy and just didn’t play well. But we picked it up in the second half and pulled it out.”
The Lady Cherokees (4-6) will play again on Tuesday against Sonoraville. McMinn will then play Wednesday in the tournament’s championship game or the third-place game, depending on if it wins on Tuesday.
“We have played them (Sonoraville) two or three times in this same tournament (in previous years),” McPhail said. “They are a solid team. We are going to have to play better than we did today.”
McMinn 54, NW Whitfield 45
McMinn lost the first quarter 14-12 and the second quarter 14-9 as the Lady Cherokees were not as sharp as McPhail would have liked.
It appeared that McMinn would be down 10 at the half when Whitfield hit a last-second three-pointer at the buzzer. But coming out of the locker room at halftime McPhail was notified that the three-pointer was waved off as Whitfield did not get the shot off in time.
“They had the ball on a throw in around half court with 1.1 seconds left,” McPhail said. “They threw it in, the girl dribbled once and then hit the shot. Obviously you can’t do all that in 1.1 seconds.”
McMinn’s top three scorers – Peytyn Oliver, Brooklyn Stinnett and Jada Mack – combined for only seven points in the first half as the offense never got going.
That changed in the second half as Oliver scored 20 second-half points while Stinnett and Mack were both more active in the second half as well.
Amber Smith also had a solid second half.
The Lady Cherokees outscored the Lady Bruins 15-4 in the third quarter. Oliver dropped in seven of those points and Smith added four.
But McPhail said it was McMinn’s defense that sparked the rally.
“Our defensive intensity turned up and we were able to get a few steals and convert those into points,” McPhail said. “It really wasn’t our full-court (press), it was at half court. We were able to get some steals and get on the break that way and that’s the way we would rather play.”
McMinn’s momentum continued in the second half as the Lady Cherokees won the final period 18-13.
Oliver had a big quarter, scoring 13 of McMinn’s fourth quarter points. The rest of the scoring came from Mack, Smith and Ama Grimmett.
Oliver finished with 22 points after scoring only two in the first half. The Lady Cherokees hit five three-pointers, four by Oliver and one by Stinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.