ENGLEWOOD – McMinn County run-ruled county rival McMinn Central for the second time this season, but this one felt a bit different than the first meeting.
In fact, the Lady Cherokees needed a rather spectacular play to finish off their 12-2 win Monday at Central High School in just five innings.
"Let me first start by saying (Central) Coach (Britt) Shaw is doing a great job,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “That is a much improved team from the last time we played them. They hit the ball well, we put the ball in play and they made plays. That is a much improved team, and their pitcher did enough to make us put it in play. And that's what I tell my pitchers you've got to put it in there and make them put it in play, and that's what she did, and they made plays.”
The Lady Chargers' Hailey Curtis belted a single to center field, threatening to bring home Cadence Breeden for a run that would've extended the game at least one more inning. But Sammie Greeson delivered a well-placed throw from the outfield to catcher Taylor Hancock, who then chased Breeden down as she tried to run back to third base to get the final out.
"That run scores and we're going another inning, and you never know what happens when you go another inning,” Rogers said. “A great throw, and a good catch by the catcher and good hustle.
“I told (Hancock) that she looked good coming off the edge there making the play, and I might recruit her to play defensive line for me,” added Rogers, who is also the defensive line coach for the McMinn football team.
Trying to send Breeden all the way home was a decision Central coach Britt Shaw wished he could have back.
“I probably shouldn't have sent her there on that last one,” Shaw said. “I was just trying to make something happen and get some runs going since we only put up two runs. But that girl got the ball quick and got it in really well with a good throw, and it was too late for me to stop her then. I hate to end the game like that, but sometimes you've got to take risks and it didn't work out that time.”
The Lady Cherokees (12-12) jumped ahead 6-0 in the first inning, with Hancock hitting a two-RBI single and the other four runs coming on a passed ball, a dropped fly ball in the outfield and two bases-loaded hit batters.
But Central (0-15) didn't go quietly in this one, keeping McMinn from adding any runs in the top of the second inning thanks to a heads-up double play after Ashley Shelton caught a fly, getting another out at third base due to a Lady Tribe runner not tagging up.
Kelsey Beasley's single in the bottom of the second, compounded by a McMinn error in the outfield, got Central's first run across, and another error cut the Lady Cherokees' lead to 6-2.
“We started a bit shaky,” Rogers said. “Nerves and excitement kind of got to us. A rivalry game, when you get into that, sometimes your mind works faster than your body does, and you get excited and want to win so bad that sometimes you make some mental mistakes. And we made some mistakes in the field and mistakes on the bases, but we cleaned that up and we were able to get the win.”
McMinn plated two in the third on an errant throw and a Lexi Cooley RBI single, then tacked on four more runs in the fourth on a passed ball, Greeson and Cooley RBI hits and a Cami Wade ground out for another RBI, making the score 12-2.
Kinslee Huckabey (L) prevented the Lady Cherokees from adding any more runs in the fifth, and Breeden and Shelton each hit a single to position Curtis to drive in a run to at least extend the game – which Greeson and Hancock denied.
Central finished with six hits, only one fewer than McMinn, and both teams committed two errors. But 12 walks, four hit batters and several passed balls were too much for the Lady Chargers to overcome.
"From game one when we played them to today, I feel like we're hitting the ball better,” Shaw said. “There were even several at-bats where we hit balls right to people hard. So we're definitely hitting the ball a lot better and starting to score it up a lot better, and we're coming together at the right time. We've still got to do better in the field, but we're hitting better at the the right time with district tournament coming.”
Reagan Wade (W), meanwhile, finished with four strikeouts against two walks.
McMinn resumes District 5-AAA play 5:30 p.m. today at Cleveland, while Central plays its next game 5:30 p.m. Friday at Tellico Plains in a non-district affair.
