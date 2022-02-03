McMinn County took care of its business and didn’t fall for an obvious trap game scenario against the last-place team in District 5-4A.
The Cherokees led 17-5 after the first quarter and quelled any attempts by Rhea County to rally back into contention, dismissing the Golden Eagles 71-49 to win their second game in as many days Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“We said before the game if you want to be a great team, you’ve got to play well and give great effort in the second night of two games, not the first night,” said Tribe coach Randy Casey, whose team was coming off an overtime win the night before at Polk County. “Anybody can play well the first night, but the second night after a tough overtime game last night, I thought we came back and our energy level was where it needed to be. And we weren’t spectacular, but we took care of our business and we were very workmanlike. And our guys played with toughness and we got the job done.”
McMinn (14-10, 5-2 District 5-4A) swelled its lead to as much as 29-8 in the second quarter, but the Eagles closed the half on an 11-3 run.
The Cherokees led 32-19 at halftime and got back ahead by 17 points early in the third quarter, but Rhea (7-13, 0-7) continued to be pesky for a while, inching within 39-28 after a 7-0 spurt. The Eagles have been competitive recently in district play, losing their games to Walker Valley by one and three points and having lost by only six to Bradley Central on Friday.
“They’ve played everybody tough, and it seems like the second game they’ve played people in the district, it’s been closer and closer and closer,” Casey said. “And I was really concerned about this game, because it could’ve been a trap game for us. And they play hard, and with a couple of bounces of the ball the other way they’d beat a couple of teams in the district already. And we just wanted to make sure it wasn’t us.”
But Caden Hester, Davion Evans and Tucker Monroe drained 3-pointers in succession, and Ty Runyan and a Trent Peak triple continued an 18-5 run to close the third quarter that left McMinn ahead 57-33. The Cherokees led as much as 65-34 in the fourth quarter.
Monroe led four double-digit scorers for the Tribe with 14 points, and Peak scored 12 and Runyan and Hester 10 each.
The Lady Cherokees (13-8, 5-2), who led 62-30 after three quarter, got to field bench players for much of the second quarter and nearly all of the fourth.
“We came ready to go, and we pressed and shot the ball well,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “We acted like we enjoyed playing, and that’s what it’s all about, getting to play a little bit. Everybody got a chance to play, everybody got a chance to score, and it’s all good.”
Peytyn Oliver led McMinn with 25 points, and Aubrey Gonzalez knocked down a team-leading four 3-pointers on the way to 20 points. Nine players scored for the Lady Tribe against the Lady Eagles (4-13, 1-7).
Up next for McMinn is two District 5-4A road trips in as many days, beginning with Thursday at Ooltewah and continuing Friday at archrival Bradley Central. On both nights, the girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ at 7:30.
