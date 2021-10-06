Lately, Tennessee Wesleyan has found ways to win games despite the statistics being against it, and Tuesday’s match continued that trend.
Bada Sady drew a foul on his run to the goal in the 78th minute that was just inside the left edge of the opponents’ penalty box, Wynand Wessels sent in the ensuing penalty kick, and the Bulldogs held off late offensive pressure from Union College to pick up a 1-0 victory in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play at the TWU soccer complex.
“Bada took a positive touch, showed his speed and powered past someone,” said TWU coach Luke Winter. “Pretty basic, really, and we’ve got to do that to create situation where they’re going to dive in. A great penalty and a great decision by Bada to take his touch and beat his man. We had other chances where we could have scored. It was a deserved win, though we may have statistically been out-shot. The possession and the ideas were definitely with us.”
TWU (5-5-1, 4-2 AAC) won Tuesday despite being out-shot 13-6 overall and 6-2 on goal and only attempting two corner kicks to Union’s 12. The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak, all against league foes, despite being at a shot disadvantage in three of those games.
While the Bulldogs are still in the process of figuring out their offense in the attacking third of the field, Winter said possession has been key to TWU’s current winning streak.
“Our productivity in the box isn’t good enough, we know that and the guys know that, but we have the ball more than our opponents,” Winter said. “We just aren’t having shots, we aren’t positive enough in the last third. And it’s slowly getting better.”
Wesleyan’s first seven games this season were against teams who were either nationally ranked in the NAIA poll or receiving votes in it, a schedule against which the Bulldogs got off to a 1-5-1 start.
“It comes from the strength of the schedule we have and the quality of the schedule where you didn’t have that success early on,” Winter said. “Going forward, the guys are a little bit unsure. But now the guys are starting to play games where we are having success and we are plugging away at getting results. It’s got to be better, and it can be less nailbiting if we just take more shots ultimately and have that product, but the guys are good. This is a good team with great potential, but they’re not fulling their potential right there.”
Both of TWU’s soccer teams play a non-conference game today at Bicentennial Park against Johnson University. The women’s game kicks off at noon and the men’s game at 2 p.m.
