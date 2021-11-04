Etowah City falls to CLA Nov 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ETOWAH — The Etowah City boys dropped a close 34-27 decision to Christ's Legacy Academy (CLA) on Tuesday at Etowah City.Ben Webb scored 8 points for Etowah and Thomas Grant scored 7 points for CLA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Etowah City Boys Sport Decision Ben Webb Thomas Grant Point Legacy Academy Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UnChristlike: A heartbreak explained Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 McMinn County school buildings being reexamined Horse in Weakley County tests positive for WNV Police reports for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
