MOBILE, Alabama — Tennessee Wesleyan’s tennis teams made historic runs in the 2023 NAIA National Championships tournament.
First it was the women’s team reaching the semifinals of the national tournament for the first time ever. Then it was the men’s squad making it all the way to its program-first title round.
The Lady Bulldogs, who were seeded No. 13, began with a 4-0 win Tuesday over No. 20 seed William Woods. They then faced No. 4 LSU Alexandria, in which they fell behind 3-1, then won three consecutive points to pull the 4-3 upset of the higher seed Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
TWU’s women then made even more history against another higher seed, outlasting No. 5 Ave Maria 4-3 Thursday to reach the semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs’ run then came to an end in a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Keiser on Friday in the semifinals.
The men’s team, seeded No. 4, had a bye in the first round and began play in the second round Wednesday against No. 20 McPherson College, winning 4-0. The Bulldogs played the quarterfinal later Wednesday and took down No. 5 Southeastern 4-2.
TWU then upset top-seeded Keiser in Friday’s semifinal 4-2, reaching the national championship round for the first time. However, the Bulldogs’ run ended in a 4-0 loss Saturday to No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett, who won the national championship for the ninth straight year, and TWU finished as the national runner-up.
The women’s team ended with a 15-3 overall record, with a regular-season Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) title along the way. The Lady Bulldogs’ only three losses were to the University of the Cumberlands, to Union College in the AAC tournament title round and to Keiser.
The men’s team posted a 22-2 record, winning AAC regular-season and tournament championships. The Bulldogs’ only two losses were to Emory University and to Georgia Gwinnett.
Members of the women’s team this year were Olivia Alcala, Julieta Beltramino, Raquel Canadas, Mercedes Chasset, Josefa Fernandez, Natacha Mesa and Astrid Staksrud.
The men’s team roster this year included Pedro Bosio, Ruben Busch, Tomas Cabanillas, Nicolas Cortes Campos, German Delcanto, Jesus Fernandez, Patricio Gallegos, Yanael Lundqvist, Gabriel Ortiz, Zoilo Rios, Sabi Roi, Luis Rosselot and Octavio Volpi.
