Tennessee Wesleyan just keeps winning. And lately, its victims have all been nationally ranked opponents.
Gary Mattis boomed a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the No. 5 Bulldogs to a 6-5 win in a thriller over No. 8 University of the Cumberlands on Wednesday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
TWU ran its record to 14-0, with its last 11 wins coming over foes ranked in the NAIA national poll. The Cumberlands (15-1) rode out of Athens sustaining its first loss of the season.
Bryce Giles got the bottom of the ninth started with a walk. Carson Ford struck out swinging, but Mattis unleashed on an 0-1 pitch and took the ball for a ride over deep center for his winning third and fourth RBIs. For the junior from Broward County, Florida, it was his 12th homer of the season.
Both teams finished with seven hits each, while the Cumberlands committed two errors and the Bulldogs one.
The Cumberlands scored a run each in the top of the first and second innings, but Shamoy Christopher's solo shot on a 0-0 pitch brought the Bulldogs back within 2-1 in the bottom of the second. Mattis' RBI single in the third, bringing home Giles, knotted the score at 2-2.
The top of the fourth had the Cumberlands moving back ahead, only for Wesleyan in the bottom of the sixth to even it up again 3-3 with Jhosmel Rodriquez bringing home Dan Fry on a sacrifice fly to deep center. TWU went ahead 4-3 on Mattis' second RBI single of the afternoon, but the Cumberlands scored two in the top of the eighth to move back ahead, making for the second lead change of the game.
But Mattis made sure that lead change wouldn't be the last.
Nick Hollas, pitching the final three innings for Wesleyan, picked up the win. Robert Gonzalez logged a four-inning start and Jared Meggs threw for the fifth and sixth innings.
The Bulldogs begin their second Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series of the season 2 p.m. Friday on the road against Montreat College at Big League Camp in Marion, North Carolina. The series continues with a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon.
