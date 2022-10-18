After years of domination in Class 2A, Meigs County football is moving on up, and likely into a region with a bunch of familiar faces.
The Tigers were placed in Class 3A with the TSSAA’s classification list for the 2023-2025 cycle, which was released Tuesday.
With Meigs’ enrollment increase to 544 students with the 2022 figures, the Tigers were right on the boundary between 2A and 3A, and head coach Jason Fitzgerald had believed when the enrollment numbers were released that the Tigers could be bumped up a class.
And sure enough, the Tigers are the second-smallest school by enrollment in the new 3A.
Meigs is already quite familiar with several of the teams it is likely to see in its new region. The Tigers have played classic rivals McMinn Central and Sweetwater annually as non-region games, and those will likely now be region contests.
“We are right on that line,” said Fitzgerald when the enrollments were released earlier in October. “If we do, it’s back in with some of the rivals that we usually have as games, Sweetwater, Central and all that. That will be fine, too. Instead of being non-region games, they’ll be region games again.”
In addition to Central and Sweetwater, Tyner Academy, also moving up to 3A, could be joining the Tigers in their new region, along with possibly Chattanooga Central, which dropped from 4A to 3A, and Loudon, which avoided going up to 4A by one spot and will be the largest school in 3A.
With more familiar faces relatively nearby in 3A, Meigs’ new region will likely be easier on travel. In their current Region 3-2A, the Tigers have had to travel as far as Marion County, which is 75 miles away from Decatur.
“It would be a little bit better travel-wise,” Fitzgerald said. “And then we probably have Tyner and Chattanooga Central coming in there, too, so you’ve probably got three teams coming into that region. And Loudon is going to be on the border of going 4A, so you don’t know about them, but that’s a team that we’ve always played. So there’s a bunch of familiar teams that would be there, too.”
CENTRAL SOCCER DROPS: McMinn Central soccer, both girls’ and boys’, landed on the small side of a potential class border and will drop to Class A for the 2023-2025 cycle, after spending the last six years in AA.
This could particularly work to the girls’ soccer team’s advantage. The Chargerettes would likely be placed in a District 4-A that includes Sweetwater, Polk County, Greenback, Sale Creek and Bledsoe County, with current member Loudon due to move up to AA.
Central played Polk, Greenback and Sale Creek this season and beat them all by 9-0 mercy-rule scores. Moreover, the Chargerettes lose only two seniors after this season and return a dangerous core that includes current sophomore Reagan Baker and freshmen Maddie Kirkpatrick, Macy Knox and Kali Miller.
And if a close 2-1 loss this season at Alcoa, last year’s Class A state runner-up that is moving to AA next season, is any indication, the Chargerettes could be looking at potential state tournament runs in Class A, as well.
MEIGS VOLLEYBALL TO AA: Meigs volleyball is jumping to Class AA next season, after spending the first five years of its program’s existence in Class A.
The Lady Tigers are likely to be placed in a District 5-AA that currently includes Central, Sequoyah, Loudon, Kingston and Alcoa.
CENTRAL TRACK STAYING PUT: Central track and field was not as fortunate as its soccer teams and will stay in Class AA, barely. Central, with a 2022 enrollment of 654, will be the second-smallest school in track’s AA.
AREA CHANGES: Central and Meigs will lose a district opponent in basketball, baseball and softball. As projected by its sharp enrollment increase to 733 students, Loudon will move up from Class 2A to 3A in those three sports.
McMinn County, on the other hand, will likely be welcoming another district or region opponent in nearly all sports. East Hamilton’s enrollment increase to 1,245 puts it in Class 5A in football, where it will likely join McMinn in Region 4-5A. East Hamilton also moved up to Class 4A in basketball, baseball and softball and AAA in soccer and volleyball, and it will likely join McMinn’s district in all of those sports.
The opposite district in McMinn’s region for basketball, baseball, softball and soccer will see a change with Franklin County dropping to 3A in basketball, baseball and softball and AA in soccer. Lincoln County, which was already a member of Franklin County’s district in volleyball, could replace Franklin County in that opposite district in the other sports. That district currently also includes Warren County, Shelbyville and Coffee County.
WHAT'S NEXT: Schools will have until Monday, Oct. 24, to notify the TSSAA if they want to play a class above their placement in any sport.
After that deadline, the TSSAA will set districts and regions, which will be posted to its website no later than one week before the Board of Control's Nov. 17 meeting. Schools can appeal their classifications during that meeting.
