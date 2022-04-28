CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County baseball team defeated Howard 17-1 in five innings on Wednesday at Howard High School, finishing the sweep of its last District 5-4A series of the regular season.
The win netted the Cherokees (16-9, 9-3 District 5-4A) a second-place finish in the district standings. McMinn will begin the district tournament in the best-of-three semifinals series against Walker Valley.
The Tribe scored seven runs in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third and one in the fifth. Howard, which is last place in the district, scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning. McMinn out-hit the Hustlin' Tigers 18-1, while Howard committed five errors.
Junior varsity players entered the batting order and took the field for McMinn starting in the third inning.
Ethan Barrett (W) got the win in his two-inning start, striking out four against four walks, one hit and one earned run. John Bryson pitched the last three innings.
McMinn got at least one hit from 14 different batters. Barrett, Ollie Akens and Brady Berry all hit 2-2 and Jace Hyde 2-3. Hyde and Ty Barnett each hit a triple and Dillen Fields doubled. Berry led in RBIs with three, and Akens, Jayden Miller and Tom White each tallied two RBIs.
The Cherokees have picked up a game at Meigs County for Thursday, with a 6:15 p.m. first pitch.
