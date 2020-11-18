DECATUR — Meigs County’s Will Meadows and McMinn County’s Jalen Hunt have been named Mr. Football finalists in their respective divisions.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Hunt, the state’s leading rusher for the Cherokees, is one of the three finalists in Class 6A while Meadows, also a running back, is a finalist in Class 2A. Joining Hunt in the state’s highest public class are Jake Briningstool, a 6-6, 220-pound tight end from Ravenwood and athlete C.J. Taylor of Warren County.
Hunt has rushed for 2,451 yards on 227 carries this year, a 10.8 yards per carry average, and has scored 27 rushing touchdowns. He averages 223 yards per game.
“I’m very grateful to be in this position to get this award, and none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for my team and coaches so I appreciate everyone that has helped me get to this point,” Hunt said.
Even though Hunt is a team player and wishes the Cherokees’ season didn’t end the way it did due to a COVID-19 issue, the award still has meaning to him. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) ruled against McMinn and gave Dobyns-Bennett the COVID victory.
“It takes a little away, but it really doesn’t,” Hunt said. “At the same time, I just feel like we got snubbed by the TSSAA and that’s just how we feel. We just want our respect.”
Meadows is the feature back for the No. 2-ranked Tigers. He has rushed for over 1,235 yards on 145 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. He has also been a factor in the passing game with seven catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.
Meadows also has four kickoff returns for 72 yards.
“I want to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates for helping me and pushing me to be the best player I can be,” Meadows said. “It is an honor to be a Mr. Football finalist.”
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said it is a credit to the program for having four straight Mr. Football finalists — and one winner — but that Meadows should get a lot of credit as well, especially having suffered a knee injury his sophomore year.
“He is very deserving,” Fitzgerald said. “He worked hard the past four years and has overcome a lot. He works every day to get better.”
Joining Meadows as 2A finalists are South Greene quarterback Luke Myers and Peabody running back Khalik Ganaway.
Meadows will compete against Myers on the field this Friday and could potentially face Ganaway in the state title game if both teams make it to Cookeville.
Meigs has competed against two other Mr. Football candidates, as South Pittsburg players Hunter Frame and Jared Stone are Class 1A finalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.