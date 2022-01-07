Englewood split its basketball games Tuesday against Tellico Plains.
The Englewood girls won 46-26. Lily Wright led the Lady Rams with 15 points, and Lily Graves scored 14 points and Malea Masingale 11. Michaela Peels led Tellico with 8 points, and Deliah Reed added 6.
Tellico defeated Englewood in the boys' game 42-21. Landin McInturff led the Rams with 14 points, and Drake Frazier scored 3 points. Rylan Woods led Tellico with 14 points, and Kinley Atkins added 10.
