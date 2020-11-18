ENGLEWOOD — The Brothers Masingale: a senior and a freshman, both new to high school basketball, and both coming up big in the fourth quarter to get the Daniel Curtis era of McMinn Central boys’ basketball off to a winning start.
Gabe Masingale, the freshman, scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Sam Masingale, the senior, dropped all nine of his points in the second half as the Chargers rallied to a 60-57 season-opening win over Silverdale Baptist Academy on Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
Both Masingale brothers also came up with critical plays on defense as well, with Gabe Masingale swiping three steals in the fourth quarter, including one of a Silverdale inbounds pass with 20 seconds left as Central (1-0) was protecting a 59-57 lead. Gabe Masingale had missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but the Seahawks’ ensuing go-ahead 3-point attempt drew iron, and Sam Masingale leaped to pull down the rebound and made one of two free throws.
That was enough to force Silverdale into a desperation three at the buzzer that bounced off the backboard.
Novice Cox, a sophomore, also scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play that brought the Chargers back within four points after Silverdale (0-1) had taken a 43-36 lead and was threatening to pull away. Cox also made two free throws of a 1-and-1 with 36 seconds left to give Central a four-point cushion.
“Not only did (Sam and Gabe Masingale) do it on the offensive end in the second half, but their defense was really good, too,” said Curtis, who began his tenure as the Central head coach victorious. “I’m super-proud of those guys. And then Novice coming in and scoring all his second-half points, and he picked it up defensively in the second half. That’s just a huge defensive effort in the fourth quarter.”
The efforts of the Masingale brothers and Cox helped overcome the fourth-quarter absence of Darius Carden, who had fouled out with 5:55 left in the game after scoring a team-high 15 points.
“How about that?” Curtis said of Carden’s foul trouble. “And he was a good teammate over here cheering his guys on. I was not really shocked. I was hoping we could do it, and I knew we could, and we did.”
Earlier Tuesday, it looked like a return to form for the Central girls, as seven Chargerettes scored at least six points in a 64-41 takedown of Silverdale’s Lady Seahawks.
Head coach Johnny Morgan was not on the sideline on Tuesday for the Chargerettes (0-1) due to contact tracing protocol. Assistant coach Christy Buckner guided the team in his absence.
Kellan Baker led Central with 17 points. Highly touted freshman Molly Masingale, cousin of Sam and Gabe Masingale, had her own solid debut with 10 points, eight of those in the first quarter to jump-start the Chargerettes. Maddox Mayfield, also a freshman, contributed eight points, as did junior point guard Carlee Rule.
“That’s the great thing, is that we have several girls who are able to put the ball in the basket, and that makes it really hard to guard us because we have several threats,” Buckner said. “It was a good night for them.
“Both freshmen are pretty good, and we had another freshman who wasn’t here tonight. Our freshman class is a good little class. We’re looking forward to a great season with our freshmen and our upperclassmen.”
Both Central basketball teams had lost by double-digits to the same Silverdale program last season, thus making Tuesday’s results a potential statement that a return to standards for both is on the way this season.
The Chargers and Chargerettes remain in The Roundhouse their next games on Thursday as they host Midway. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
CHARGERS 60, SEAHAWKS 57: Central forced Silverdale into nine turnovers in building an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Carden scoring eight of his points. Threes from Carden and Adrian Lenoir and a three-point play from Gabe Masingale had pushed the Chargers’ lead to 28-17, just before Silverdale’s Sam Bambrey knocked down a triple at the halftime buzzer to get the margin back to single digits.
The Seahawks outscored Central 19-8 in the third quarter, with the Chargers picking up nine team fouls in that quarter alone and committing four turnovers that led directly to Silverdale points. The Seahawks took a 39-36 lead on a 3-pointer from leading scorer Brett Wright, who finished with a game-high 21 points, with 13 seconds left before the fourth quarter.
But the fourth quarter belonged to the Chargers, even after Carden had fouled out while Central was still trailing 47-42. A Carter Henderson floater and Gabe Masingale’s steal and coast-to-coast trip pulled the Chargers within 48-46, putting them in position to rally and retake the lead.
Sam Masingale had a steal and assist to Cox, then got an offensive putback that put Central ahead 52-51 with 3:02 left. A Gabe Masingale 3-pointer bumped the Chargers’ new lead to 55-51, helping Central fend off Silverdale down the stretch.
“All smiles tonight,” Curtis said after the win. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do. But all smiles tonight, and we’re back to work tomorrow.”
CHARGERETTES 64, LADY SEAHAWKS 41: Molly Masingale’s offensive putback and three-point play set the tone for Central. Masingale also sank a 3-pointer and a 10-foot baseline jumper, and Kara Crabtree, Carsi Beaty and Kellan Baker also contributed a bucket to the Chargerettes’ 14-10 lead after one.
Baker then took over with 10 points in the second quarter on five jump shots, Lucy Davis got a full-court steal and score, and Mayfield got on the board with four points that quarter as the Chargerettes built their halftime lead to 32-20.
Three Central turnovers fueled a 6-0 run for Silverdale (0-1) to start the third quarter. But 3-pointers from Carlee Rule and Beaty righted things for Central, which closed the quarter with a countering 13-5 run – a mature response from a team with many players returning a year older than last year.
“Our girls are playing really hard,” Buckner said. “We’re working hard in practice on the hustle and the effort part, which wasn’t always there at times last year. So we’re working to play harder and smarter as we have matured and grown up as upperclassmen now.”
Mayfield, Davis, Baker and Rule’s second triple of the game combined for a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and lock up the win.
