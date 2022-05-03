CLEVELAND — Another school record and a first-place relay finish highlighted a day that might have proven better than expected for McMinn County track and field.
Caleb Johnson threw 144 feet, eight inches in the boys’ discus on Thursday in the Region 3-AAA meet at Lee University, breaking his own school record that he had set earlier this season by almost six feet and finishing first place in the event. Johnson had previously broken a school record in the discus that Shazzon Bradley had held for 34 years.
Johnson was one of six individual athletes, along with three relay teams, who finished in the top-four of their events at the region meet. They will continue their postseasons in the Section 2-AAA meet May 10 at Cookeville High School, seeking to qualify for the TSSAA Spring Fling.
“Only one person we thought would make it did not, but we had a few make it that were not predicted to advance,” said McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway. “We are thrilled with how well they performed at this point in the year. And Caleb broke his own record by nearly six feet.”
Johnson also finished second in the shot put with a throw of 43’4”, qualifying him for the sectional in that event.
Headlining McMinn’s relay results was the boys’ 4x800-meter team’s first-place finish. Easton Schumacher, Juan Peña Mirones, Shamus Crayne and Tyler Bowers ran the relay in 8:50.98.
Bowers also qualified individually in the 800-meter and 1600m runs with a pair of third-place finishes , finishing the former with a time of 2:04.39 and the latter in 4:47.23.
“Tyler Bowers is really developing his ability to race at a high level,” Galloway said.
Crayne, a freshman, is also headed to the sectionals in the 3200m with his own third-place finish in 10:59.32.
Two girls’ relay teams are also moving on to sectionals. The 4x800 team placed second with a time of 10:49.39, and the 4x400 team fourth in 4:38.52. Xiu Xiu Robinson, Kenzi Stapleton, Merle Dettmering and Kate Sherwood were the members of both qualifying girls’ relay teams.
Sherwood and Stapleton also moved on individually in the girls’ 800m, with Sherwood third in 2:40.43 and Stapleton fourth in 2:40.64.
AJ Sierra also qualified in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a fourth-place finish in 13.38 seconds.
