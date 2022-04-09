ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central wasn’t about to let its U.S. 411 rival steal one.
Austin Summey hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Chargers to a 5-4 win over Polk County on Thursday at Central High School and denying the Wildcats after they had rallied from a four-run deficit to even the score.
“That says a lot about those guys. It’s a different group than last year. I’m proud of them,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “And even when we played Sweetwater the other day, we gave up a big inning. It’s 1-1 going into the sixth and we give up a big inning, but then we come out the next game and get three guys on base and score runs. They’re not rolling over and just dying. They’re continuing to just play and are playing hard. their heads are in it. Their heads aren’t hanging, and I’m proud of this group.
“We’re right there. There’s been a lot of games where we’re just one or two plays away from having six or seven wins rather than just four.”
McCain Baker led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, and two straight walks from Ayden Plemons and Alex Ring loaded the bases with no outs. Silas Ward hit into a fielder’s choice that produced no out and allowed the first of four runs to cross for Central (4-8).
Summey drew a bases-loaded walk, Josyah Farner got hit by a pitch with bags full and an error on Luke Morris’ ground ball spotted the Chargers a 4-0 lead.
And meanwhile, Tyler Oaks, a freshman, picked up nine strikeouts in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Oaks held the Wildcats to one run in the top of the third inning, recovering after having hit a batter with bases loaded with two strikeouts to prevent further damage.
But a single and a triple in the sixth from Polk ended Oaks’ start. A hit off Ring in relief brought in two tying runs for the Wildcats.
A strikeout ended the sixth, and Ring (W) got a pop out and a strikeout to strand Polk runners at first and second in the top of the seventh.
“Tyler threw a heck of a game, that freshman arm out there,” Shepherd said. “And he was hitting his spots and mixing well. And we were playing solid defense. And in the sixth, we had a couple of things. They hit a ground ball we played back on, and they beat it for an infield single. And they got the ball rolling there. They hit a line drive over our center fielder’s head and scored a couple. But then Alex came in and did a pretty good job of throwing strikes and keeping us in that game and shutting the door for us so we could get that win.”
Ring and Ward hit consecutive one-out singles in the bottom of the seventh to set Summey up for his walk-off to center field.
The Chargers played the second leg of their non-district series Friday at Polk County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Central is back in action 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.
