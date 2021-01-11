In a final minute with all hands on deck for McMinn County, Hayden Frank got the Cherokees’ winning push started with authority.
The senior post jumped a lazy Bradley Central pass on the perimeter and delivered a two-handed flush that cut the Cherokees’ deficit to 61-60 with 44 seconds left – then ran back on defense to come up with the ball after another errant Bear pass.
“It was just a great feeling and a rush of excitement,” Frank said. “It was just a great win altogether. But I knew I just had to get back on defense.”
Jalan James missed a potential go-ahead shot but got his own offensive rebound. Frank missed the second chance attempt, but Donovan Daniel stepped in to tie up Bradley’s Carter Howard on the rebound, giving McMinn back possession with 14.5 seconds left.
That’s all the opportunity Ty Runyan needed, as he drove into the lane, stopped right in front of his defender and dropped the floater that put the Cherokees ahead 62-61 with two seconds left. Runyan then intercepted the Bears’ attempt to get the ball into the frontcourt, preserving the Tribe’s come-from-behind win over its District 5-AAA archrival in the McMinn County High School gymnasium.
“I just drove the paint, and I saw him about to take a charge, so I just lobbed it up, and it felt good winning for my teammates,” said Runyan of his game winner.
The win was critical for McMinn (8-5, 2-2 District 5-AAA) to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish in district play. And it was a win that didn’t look likely when the Cherokees gave up a 12-0 run to the Bears in the second quarter and trailed 29-16 at halftime.
“We were awful the first half,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “That might be as bad as we’ve played all year. We didn’t have any energy, we didn’t have enthusiasm, and when you don’t have that, that’s when you don’t make shots. And then we got our minds a little bit right at halftime, and then came back and played hard.”
But the Tribe scored the first five points of the third quarter with a Frank inside hoop and an Andrew Beavers 3-pointer. A Davion Evans trey, James three-point play and Caden Hester putback helped McMinn chip away at its deficit.
The Cherokees trailed 41-37 heading into the fourth quarter, which Frank started with an and-1 inside. Just as Bradley (3-4, 0-2) threatened to pull away again, building a 51-44 lead, Tucker Monroe drained two 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 McMinn run, and Daniel lifted the Cherokees ahead for the first time since the first quarter at 52-51 with 4:05 left.
Brandon Shumbera’s three-point play put the Bears back ahead, but even as Bradley made five of its next six free throws, Runyan, Daniel and Beavers field goals kept McMinn in position to steal away the win in the final minute.
Frank led the Cherokees in scoring with 13 points, with seven McMinn players scoring at least five points. Monroe was 3-3 from behind the arc for nine points, Daniel pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds to go with his seven points, and Evans finished with five assists along with seven points.
“Everybody in that locker room contributed like we talked about just now, whether you were one of the starting five or whether you were off the bench or whether you were the white team in practice giving us a look,” Clendenen said. “That was just a great team win.”
“I told the girls at halftime, the biggest concern, because I saw it in the first half, my biggest concern was them getting out on the fast break and getting easy layups,” McPhail said. “They got a couple in the first half, but I saw there were a couple of times that they should have and for some reason they didn’t.”
The Lady Tribe (5-9, 3-2) had battled back from Bradley’s 9-0 game-opening run and trailed 20-17 at the break, thanks to seven points from Peytyn Oliver and six from Addie Smith.
Jada Mack’s basket to start the third quarter cut McMinn’s deficit to 20-19.
But 27 of the game’s next 29 points belonged to the Bearettes (8-1, 2-0), who scored at-will in transition helped by the Lady Cherokees making just one of their next 11 field goal attempts. Bradley led 47-21 at the end of the third quarter and by as many as 34 points in the fourth.
“That was my biggest concern,” McPhail said. “To add to that, when you’re not making shots, it makes it a lot easier for the other team to get in transition. And that’s what they did to us.”
“We had some good looks early early in the third, and they don’t go down, and then we did not get back in transition. And I thought we did a decent job in the first half of getting back in transition; we gave up a couple, but they just blitzed us in the third quarter.”
Smith finished as McMinn’s lone double-figures scorer with 13 points. The Lady Cherokees finished 14-49 from the floor and also finished on the wrong end of a 43-25 rebounding margin.
Both McMinn teams resume play Tuesday at home against Soddy-Daisy to continue district play. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game around 7:30.
