GATLINBURG - The Cherokees dropped a 68-53 decision to Stephenson (Ga.) on Wednesday in the final day of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
The Cherokees put up a good effort, McMinn Coach Randy Casey said, but Stephenson’s athletes were tough to deal with.
“They have athleticism all over the floor,” Casey said. “But we played hard. I don’t know how well we played, but we played extremely hard. They are a very good team, but our guys competed.”
The Cherokees will now turn their attention to the Cleveland Holiday Classic next week.
“I told them go spend three days being kids and enjoy the holidays and then we will get right back to work.”
Game information was not available before deadline, but the individual scoring was available.
Ty Runyan led the Cherokees with 19 points while Tucker Monroe had 13. Landon Shirk finished with nine points, Trent Peak with six, Davion Evans with four and Cayden Hester with two.
Runyan and Shirk each made a trio of ‘3’s.
Casey mentioned that the coach of Stephenson played against McMinn when the Cherokees were led by Ronnie McMahan.
McMahan played for former McMinn County coach Ron Baker and then went to Vanderbilt where he is the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer according to the Vanderbilt website.
