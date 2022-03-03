JASPER – McMinn Central had just seen a once-seemingly safe lead evaporate to five points. Coach Johnny Morgan called timeout and had one simple three-word message for the Chargerettes: play to win.
Central did just that, restoring order with an 11-5 run over the final 2:37 and finishing off Polk County 71-60 on Wednesday at Marion County High School to claim the Region 2-2A championship.
“We’ll get to that point, we play to win, play to win, play to win, and then all of a sudden something happens and we start trying to not lose,” Morgan said. “We’re not shooting to make it, we’re shooting to hope that it goes in, ‘I hope I don’t miss this.’ So I called timeout and reminded them of that, and they played better after that.”
The Chargerettes (27-4) were region champions for the first time in three years – practically an eternity by their program’s standards. Before that two-year dry spell, Central had won region titles 17 out of 21 years.
But Morgan had another way of seeing it: the Chargerettes’ six seniors won region championships two of the four years they’ve been at Central, even if the wait between their freshman and senior seasons winning those seemed like such a long time.
“This senior group, they’ve won it half the time, and how many schools can say that for their seniors?” Morgan said. “You get a little bit spoiled when you win five or six in a row, and then you finish second. Then you win four or five in a row and people get a little bit spoiled and they just don’t really appreciate how hard it is to maintain that level. And they have. They’ve kept working at it, and I’m proud of them.”
One of those seniors, Kellan Baker, led the Chargerettes with 29 points Wednesday. To Baker, the region championship is significant mostly for what follows next – a Class 2A sectional game at home in The Roundhouse.
Central will host Alcoa for the sectional 7 p.m. Saturday, aiming to reach the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since 2016. The Chargerettes won two regular-season games against the Lady Tornadoes, but Alcoa will bring a different look Saturday with highly touted transfer post players, sisters Ainsley and Amelia Pfeiffer, now eligible.
“It feels great to have another home game, and it’s just a different atmosphere at home,” Baker said. “Because last year, we had an away game, and it’s just not the same. So I hope the momentum is going our way.”
Molly Masingale, named the region tournament Most Valuable Player, scored 18 points, including a driving layup with 2:25 left that started the Chargerettes’ closing run following Morgan’s timeout. Central had led 58-45 after a Baker three-point play with 5:32 left, but Polk (17-7) had refused to fade away and engineered a 10-2 burst that cut the Chargerettes’ lead to 60-55.
Carlee Rule, a senior, answered free throws from the Wildkittens’ Courtney Farr with two of her own, and another drive to the hoop from Baker increased Central’s lead to 66-58 with 1:25 remaining.
“I knew that we could win it. We were a better team,” Baker said. “So we just pulled it together at the end and just looked for the open shots instead of forcing it.”
Masingale, a sophomore, and Kara Crabtree, another senior, each made two free throws to put the wraps on the Chargerettes’ relatively long-awaited region crown.
“Kellan and Molly both, they stepped it up, and Kara got physical there,” Morgan said. “She got fouled and hit her foul shots, and that’s good to see. But we live to play again.”
Early on, the Chargerettes appeared as if they were going to run away with the championship game, racing to a 22-8 lead with 3-pointers from Baker, Masingale and Karina Bystry. But Polk made four of its last five field goal attempts of the first quarter, preventing Central from building any more on its lead, which was 28-16 at the end of the opening period.
The Chargerettes led as much as 34-16 early in the second quarter, but the Wildkittens answered with four 3-pointers that period and closed Central’s lead to 43-34 by halftime. Polk got within seven points early in the third quarter, but the Chargerettes went on a 12-2 run on the way to a 55-41 lead heading into the fourth.
The Wildkittens never let Central get too comfortable, but the Chargerettes made their final statement when they needed it.
“I felt like all along that we had the best team in the region,” Morgan said. “And I just think that we’ve proved that tonight.”
ALL-REGION: Masingale (MVP), Baker, Rule and Crabtree were named to the All-Region 2-2A Tournament team from Central. In addition, Cayden Hennessee from Meigs County earned a spot on the team.
SECTIONAL INFORMATION: Tickets for the Class 2A sectional are $10, with a presale taking place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Central High School. Gates will open for the game 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
