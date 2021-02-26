They have been together since about the fifth grade, so why go their separate ways now?
Meigs County’s Jaci Powell, Jacelyn Stone and sisters Anna and Ella Crowder are all continuing their basketball careers at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Some of them looked at other schools a bit while the others knew TWU was the place for them all along. But all of them cited Wesleyan’s location and the ability to continue playing together as the main reasons for becoming Lady Bulldogs.
“Not only playing with these girls for four years (at Meigs), but I’ve been playing with them since probably kindergarten,” Anna Crowder said. “We grew up with them and it will be cool to go to college with them.”
They have, of course, had a few arguments along the way, but they have enjoyed being around each other and playing sports with each other.
“I like the environment there. I like that it’s close to home and I get to go there with my friends,” Stone said. “I think we all just decided we wanted to go there. It’s what we all wanted to do. We’ve all been together since about five years old.”
A couple of players have other connections with Wesleyan besides each other.
Anna and Ella have another sister, Alyson, who is a senior at TWU. Because of that they have gotten to know Wesleyan Coach Jeff Rice.
“We’ve known him for awhile because of Alyson and we are definitely more comfortable because of that,” Ella Crowder said. “He is very friendly and I think he likes to go after local players and it means more.”
Jaci has been around the Tennessee Wesleyan program even longer as her dad played with Rice at TWU. Meigs Coach Jason Powell is a member of the Tennessee Wesleyan Hall of Fame.
Jaci said she is familiar with Wesleyan and with Rice because of her dad and that made her decision to be a Lady Bulldog an easy one.
“I’ve always loved it. I’ve been there since I was little since dad went there. I’ve been to so many camps there,” Jaci said. “It’s close to home, I can come home on the weekend if I want. I’m going with my friends, so even though I will be a freshman and it will be new, I will still have people there I know.
“It’s going to be so fun. I’ve played with them for four years in high school and it will be so fun to carry that on to college.”
While some players would rather not have their father as their high school coach, Jaci has enjoyed it. Her mother, Wendi, coached her in middle school as well.
“I liked it,” Jaci said. “A lot of people wouldn’t necessarily like having a parent as a coach. I’ve had that experience for so long and I really like it.”
As for Jason Powell, he said being able to coach his daughter has been special. He is so busy now trying to get the Lady Tigers to extend their postseason that he hasn’t thought about not coaching his daughter again, but said he will miss it.
“I think as I get older, it will mean more. It means a lot to me now, but when it is over with and I reflect on it, not everybody gets to share the ups and downs of a high school career and be there every day,” Powell said. “Whether it’s in practice or at the games, to share that experience is priceless.”
Powell said seeing four of his players sign with the same college – especially his alma mater – is special.
“It’s very rewarding,” Powell said. “I can picture them in 4th grade playing together through the years all the way up through middle school and then high school. It’s a very neat thing that they get to share their college experience together.”
Of course, they will have to get used to a new coach. Each coach is different, with varying coaching philosophies and strategies and assorted personalities.
The Wesleyan four – or the Meigs four now – all expect Rice to be a little more laid back than Jason Powell, who has been known to be a little intense at times.
“He definitely has a way of doing things, but it works, obviously,” Ella said. “I know he wants us to win, you just have to look past the crazy moments. He does love us.”
All four have their particular roles in high school. Stone has been the point guard, Powell the long-range shooter, Anna Crowder being a drive-to-the-bucket player and Ella Crowder controlling the action in the paint. And all of them can play defense.
But they are all versatile, so they can do more than just one job on the basketball court and how their roles may change in college is unknown.
All of them said they just want to do whatever they can to help the Lady Bulldogs continue the success they have achieved under Rice.
Rice said he is excited to have all four players join this year’s senior class.
“All four players have a chance to come in and play a lot,” Rice said. “They play fast at Meigs so they know how we want to play. They all take charges and dive on the floor. They all have grown up around our program going to camps and older sisters that were here, and we are glad to have them.”
While they will have to adjust to playing against bigger, faster and simply better players in college, one thing that probably won’t suffer is their academics. All four players are in the top 10% of their senior class rankings.
In fact, Anna Crowder is the class Salutatorian and Ella is third. Anna plans to major in elementary education while Ella wants to study speech pathology. Stone plans to major in Biology while Jaci is undecided on her college major.
But before they go off to college, there is some unfinished business in high school as the Lady Tigers attempt to reach the state championship tournament. But whether or not they make it to the state tournament, they all said playing at Meigs County High School has been an exceptional experience.
“It’s probably been the best four years of our lives,” Ella said of playing at Meigs. “Playing with the same girls we have four years has been special. I don’t think there are any teams around here that are as close as we are.”
And that on-the-court bond will now extend another four years.
