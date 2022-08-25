DECATUR – Meigs County extended its undefeated start to the volleyball season, just in time for the long road stretch to come.
But at least for Thursday, the Lady Tigers got to treat their home crowd at Meigs County High School to another straight-set win, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, over District 4-A opponent Polk County.
Meigs improved to 5-0 overall on the season and 4-0 in district play.
“It was good just being on our home court and trying to get back into the groove of competition, and just working hard like we always try,” said Lady Tigers head coach Nicole Swafford.
Kassidy Serig broke out with nine kills, leading Meigs in that statistic Thursday. Julia Howard and Gracie Kennedy sent down four kills each, and Howard also led the Lady Tigers in aces with four. Annslee Maddron led Meigs with 15 service points.
After playing three of their first five games in Decatur, the Lady Tigers are on the road for their next four games, all in District 4-A play. That road stretch begins 6 p.m. Monday at defending district champion Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) and continues 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Copper Basin.
Meigs is also at Tellico Plains on Sept. 6 and at Chattanooga Girls’ Leadership Academy (CGLA) Sept. 8, before finally returning home Sept. 12 against the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA).
“We’ve got some good scheduling going on,” Swafford said. “We’ve got a couple coming up starting Monday that we need to get ready for, against CSAS at their house. We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and Monday.”
