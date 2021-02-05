Together, Garrett Priest and Bode Patton were instrumental parts of an offensive line that powered much of McMinn County’s success the last two years.
And now the two senior Cherokees look forward to duplicating their success together at the next level, as the teammates and best friends signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday to continue their education and football careers at Tusculum University in Greeneville.
“We’ve been best friends for a long time, me, him (Patton) and (Virginia Tech signee) Bryce (Goodner),” said Priest, a team captain at center on the Tribe offensive line. “And we’ve just really grown together, and it’s really going to be amazing growing up together up in college and really getting to do the college experience with him. It’s going to make it feel more like home and not get as homesick.”
Patton took a look at a few other options, including Sewanee, DePauw, Presentation College and Carson-Newman, before visiting Tusculum. But once he did, he felt like family and committed.
Joining his McMinn teammate, Priest, made Patton’s choice even easier.
“It’s great,” Patton said. “It just adds to all the great stuff they’re offering.”
Priest held offers from Wooster College and Mount St. Joseph University, both in Ohio, but once Tusculum followed with its own offer, Priest knew where he was going.
“It’s really where God was leading me,” Priest said. “I felt at home when I went there on a visit. I felt it was a really good fit for me and my abilities.”
And Priest’s official visit up to Greeneville in January further confirmed that feeling before signing with the NCAA Division II program.
“Their coaching staff, they all reminded me really of my friends and my brothers and my family, really,” Priest said. “They didn’t feel like they were just coaches. They felt like they were going to be more than a coach, but be mentors and help me get through college and help me grow as a young man.”
Tusculum’s coaching staff was a major draw for Patton, as well. The offensive coordinator there, Kade Bell, was on staff at Valdosta State when it won the NCAA Division II national title in 2018.
“Their coaching staff was the big thing, having a national championship coach from Valdosta State was a big thing,” Patton said. “Knowing my brother was going up there too was a big thing. And overall, their sense of community was great, just like here at McMinn. it really just carried on, and I really loved that. I knew that was something I look for in a college team, so looking forward to that.”
Priest, known for his bulldog mentality during his time as a Cherokee, is looking forward to bringing that same mindset to his career as a Pioneer.
“I’m going to come in there and look to just dominate,” Priest said. “I know it might not happen, but I’m just going to try to come in with the same mentality I did when I was here at McMinn. I want to come in there and dominate and win that starting position.”
Patton also aims to earn some freshman playing time but also has an eye toward the classroom, where he plans to major in finance and minor in business.
“Hopefully playing time is obviously the big goal, and then just doing good in classes, keeping a good GPA, stuff like that,” Patton said. “And really making a standout impression my first year is a big thing, I feel like.”
Priest plans to major in sports science with the intention of becoming a football coach, preferably at the college level.
With Priest’s and Patton’s signings, that makes four Cherokees who have signed college scholarships so far. Goodner and Jalen Hunt (Tennessee State) inked during the Early Signing Period in December.
“We knew that this team was special,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “You could tell by the last two years with 19 wins, and we’ve got some special players, especially these guys who have done well in the classroom and on the field. And it’s showing right now that we’ve had four who have signed off this team, and hopefully we’ll have several more.”
Patton and Priest were both part of an offensive line that paved the way for more than 330 rushing yards per game for McMinn this season, which ended with a 10-1 record and advancement to the second round of the playoffs.
“We had three of our five offensive linemen and three of our four seniors there have signed college scholarships right now, and we knew that was going to be the strength of our team coming into this season, and it’s showing now,” Cagle said. “And they did well in the classroom, too, and that’s the only reason they get to do this. The football is part of it, but the main part is everything else they did, and it pays off for them.”
And while Priest is looking ahead to his college football career, he also treasured his time as a Cherokee.
“It’s been so great being here. I’ve made so many great friends and relationships with people,” Priest said. “All my coaches have been such great mentors, and they don’t look as much towards football like so many other people do. They look more towards growing young men and making sure what we’re doing it for is the right reasons.”
