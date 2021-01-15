In a rare occurance, Englewood's basketball teams were swept by Tellico Plains Junior High on Thursday.
The Lady Rams lost 30-20, held to their lowest points output of the season. McCary Beaty and Malea Masingale scored 6 points each and Reagan Baker 4 for Englewood. Karina Bystry and Dawah Wiseman led Tellico with 9 points each.
The Rams lost the boys' game 68-56. Reese Frazier led Englewood with 44 points, with Bradley Coffey, Jordin Freeburn and Peyton Brackett scoring 3 points each. KT Hamilton led Tellico with 26 points, and Rylan Woods added 19 and Chadwick Davis 13.
