SPRING CITY – The Thunder Division will be featured this Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway in the $1,000-to-win Paul Murphy Memorial Race. The Late Model, Sportsman, B-Hobby, Front-Wheel-Drive, Junior Front-Wheel-Drive and Developmental Sportsman Divisions will also be in action.
The race honors the memory of the late Paul Murphy, who built Rhea County Speedway on the site of Mountain View Raceway in 1986. Along with the winner’s share of $1,000, the race does pay back generously with $500 for 2nd, $400 for 3rd, $300 for 4th, $200 for 5th, $150 for 6th, $125 for 7th, $100 for 8th, $75 for 9th, and $60 10th through field.
Mountain View Raceway Thunder Division point leader Casey Cash of Spring City driving the Duncan Family Automotive Camaro will lead a competitive field racing for the big money. Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy has multiple wins this season driving the Anneke Wilkey Monte Carlo.
Other top entries include Scott Smith of Soddy Daisy in the Crouse Automotive Monte Carlo, Lamar Hughes of Soddy Daisy in the Hughes Farms Monte Carlo, Bobby Davenport of Crossville driving the Davenport Racing Monte Carlo, Eric Hughes of Soddy Daisy in the Hughes Farms Monte Carlo, and Chase Hoffman of Dayton in the Buck’s Race Shop and Repair Dodge.
The Late Model, Sportsman, B-Hobby, Front-Wheel-Drive and Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions will run Weekly Point Races. Over 100 race cars are expected to do high speed battle this Saturday night in the seven Division on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval. The Open-Wheel Modified Division will have the night off.
The point leaders in each Division are Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR in Late Model Division. Brandon Stanfield of Soddy Daisy driving the Frizzell Excavating Mastersbilt leads the Sportsman Division standings, and Brady Lee of Knoxville is the B-Hobby point leader in the Lee’s Mountain Retreat Camaro.
Josh Scealf of Decatur is the Front-Wheel-Drive point leader driving the J&S Towing Honda, and nine-year-old Frankie Sharp of Crossville in the Sharp’s Race Cars Chevrolet is the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive point leader for kids 15 years of age and younger.
Tyler Norwood of Athens in the Stacey Suttles Trucking Mastersbilt will be looking for his fourth straight Developmental Sportsman win on Saturday night in his fourth-ever race at the track to remain “Mr. Perfect” at Mountain View Raceway.
On Saturday night, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand and Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. The Mandatory Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. and Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Pit Passes are $30 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
MOUNTAIN VIEW RACEWAY POINT STANDINGS THROUGH JULY 23, 2022:
LATE MODEL: 1. Barry Goodman, Spring City, 572; 2. Jeff Jackson, Ooltewah, 468; 3. Tommy Miller, Soddy Daisy, 384; 4. Donnie Van Winkle, Soddy Daisy, 364; 5. Addison Cardwell, Knoxville, 354; 6. Brian Selby, Sparta, 348; 7. Jeremy Thurman, Rockwood, 324; 8. Kelby Norwood, Etowah, 266; 9. Josh Collins, Knoxville, 240; 10. Michael Smith, Crossville, 236.
SPORTSMAN: 1. Brandon Stanfield, Soddy Daisy, 480; 2. Bradley Goodman, Spring City, 460; 3. Addison Cardwell, Knoxville, 440; 4. Christian James, Soddy Daisy, 356; 5. Tyler Dennis, Dayton, 340; 6. D.J. McMahan, Cedar Ridge, 318; 7. Jeremy Shannon, Wartburg, 308; 8. Cody Youngblood, Rockwood, 298; 9. John Smith, Soddy Daisy, 220; 10. Joe Bray, New Tazewell, 212.
B-HOBBY: 1. Brady Lee, Knoxville, 244; 2. Kenneth Daniels, Spring City, 216; 3. Jim Gilbert, Rossville, GA, 184; 4. Dylan Johnson, Dunlap, 140; 5. Adrian Williams, Chattanooga, 90; 6. Jerry Spence, Spring City, 82; 7. Allen Singleton, Oliver Springs, 76; 8. Lamar Hughes, Soddy Daisy, 48; 8. Matthew Crabtree, Athens, 48; 10. Johnny Hughes, Graysville, 44; 10. Robert Creasman, Dayton, 44.
THUNDER: 1. Casey Cash, Spring City, 512; 2. Chris Williams, Soddy Daisy, 458; 3. Scott Smith, Soddy Daisy, 452; 4. Bobby Davenport, Crossville, 312; 5. Zaniel Rogge, Spring City, 248; 6. Chase Hoffman, Dayton, 232; 7. Eric Honeycutt, Rockwood, 204; 8. Jayden Woods, Spring City, 166; 9. Eric Hughes, Soddy Daisy, 146; 10. Don McCourt, Athens, 126; 10. Daniel Parker, Cleveland, 126.
FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE: 1. Josh Scealf, Decatur, 610; 2. Nathan Adams, Crossville, 546; 3. Ethan Johnson, Crossville, 356; 4. Jacob Sharp, Crossville, 342; 5. Dakota Leffew, Decatur, 318; 6. Bo Millsaps, Decatur, 294; 7. Marcus Smith, Spring City, 262; 8. Marcus Huston, Decatur, 242; 9. Lilly Qualls, Cleveland, 234; 10. Nick Adams, Crossville, 230.
JUNIOR FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE: 1. Frankie Sharp, Crossville, 436; 2. Steven Clowers, Englewood, 378; 3. Chevy Adams, Crossville, 366; 4. Josiah Singleton, Oliver Springs, 328; 5. Ronnie Sharp, Crossville, 288; 6. Rebeacca Gresham, Decatur, 278; 7. Masen Spence, Spring City, 150; 8. Emma Qualls, Cleveland, 138; 9. Addison Cross, Cleveland, 120; 10. Dylan Jones, Limestone, 120.
