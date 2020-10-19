CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s defense often bent but almost never broke, giving the Cherokees’ offense all the opportunities it needed to break Cleveland.
The Tribe scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and subdued the Blue Raiders 42-7 Friday at Benny Monroe Stadium, guaranteeing at least a top-three finish in Region 2-6A.
Cleveland went three-and-out on its opening series, and McMinn (8-0, 4-0 Region 2-6A) marched 54 yards in eight plays the other way for its first score. Jalen Hunt, on his way to a 220-yard rushing performance on 20 carries, ran in his first of three touchdowns from 14 yards out of the Cherokees’ heavy package.
But the Blue Raiders (3-5, 1-2) moved the ball within McMinn’s 30-yard line on all three of their following possessions. But every time they did, the Cherokees had an answer defensively — and offensively.
McMinn’s defense forced four Cleveland fumbles, recovering three of them. And despite starting defensive tackle Cade Hipps being sidelined, McMinn’s defense sacked Raider quarterbacks six times. Jayrd Gable and Aiden Wilson notched two sacks each and Caleb Johnson and Landon Feggins one sack each.
Cleveland’s drive after the Tribe’s first touchdown advanced to the McMinn 10, before the Cherokees stripped the ball at the end of a 15-yard run and Noah Brown pounced on the fumble.
“With the way they were running their offense, we had opportunities to get interceptions and opportunities to make people fumble the ball,” said McMinn Coach Bo Cagle. “They were running the ball hard and fighting for extra yards, and we got those fumbles a lot of times because of that.”
McMinn then covered 90 yards on four running plays, the first a Hunt 52-yard run. Jayden Miller’s quarterback keeper went 27 yards to the Cleveland 1, and Will Harris, as the heavy package quarterback, snuck in the Tribe’s second touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
On its next drive, Cleveland moved the ball eight plays from its 20-yard line to first-and-goal at the McMinn 7. But again, the Tribe’s defense buckled down, limiting physical 200-pound running back Tetoe Boyd to runs of two and three yards, with a tackle for loss on Aaron Jones in between, to set up fourth-and-goal at the 4.
That’s when the Raiders fumbled in the backfield and Hunt recovered for the Cherokees, another turnover keeping Cleveland scoreless.
“The main thing is you’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Cagle said. “And we were giving up some runs a little bit earlier in the series, but when it shortened the field and we got the linebackers that were staying in the box, and you don’t have to cover the whole 40 or 50 yards behind it, it makes things a little bit harder. And our front was really good down there in the red zone, getting sacks, pushing them out and keeping them from getting in the end zone tonight.”
McMinn’s ensuing drive was a methodical 11-play, 87-yard advance that took 5:35 off the clock and ended with Miller lobbing a pass in stride to Nick Bottoms for 34 yards and a 21-0 Cherokee lead with 2:54 left in the half.
“We probably could have and should have thrown the ball a little more because they were giving us a lot of stuff down the field,” Cagle said. “But once we got the lead, it’s more about sitting in there, running the clock a little bit and work on some things that we wanted to work out and figure some stuff out up front, which we did in the third quarter.”
Cleveland’s answering possession went as far as the Tribe 24-yard line, with Gage Kinsey completing passes of 24, 13 and nine yards before an intentional grounding call set the Raiders back, and the halftime horn ended their bid for any points. Kinsey was 11-for-18 passing with 143 yards in the first half, but Drew Lambert relieved him at quarterback in the second half.
But not before McMinn’s opening drive of the second half, in which Hunt ran three times for 56 yards, the finisher 36 yards for the touchdown. A blocked extra point left McMinn up 27-0.
Cleveland finally got on the board after Miller short-armed a pass for an interception to Destun Thomas. The Raiders scored in six plays, with Lambert finding Kley McGowan in the back of the end zone with 7:58 left.
But with the score 27-7, the Cherokees snuffed out whatever hopes remained for a Raider rally, with Hunt finishing the ensuing seven-play run-only drive with runs of 32 and 11 yards to the end zone. Harris snuck in a two-point conversion after Cleveland jumped offside on the initial point-after attempt.
“Any other time you’d feel comfortable with a 20-point lead, but we’ve been ahead by so much more in those games,” Cagle said. “But that’s good for us to have to play four quarters. It’s good for us to have some adversity. They were making plays and they hit us with a couple of screens, they got a touchdown pass, and they made us play hard and play four quarters. And that’s good for us to know that we can play in those games and hopefully that will pay off later on.”
Cleveland fumbled its next possession away on the first play, and a Jalan James 26-yard catch-and-run on a wide receiver screen put McMinn ahead by the final score with 4:08 left.
The Cherokees are 8-0 for only the third time in the history of the program. They also became the highest scoring team in the history of McMinn football with 383 points so far, still with two regular-season and at least one playoff game to go. Moreover, Hunt ended Friday night 114 rushing yards away from breaking his own single-season school record from last year.
Defensively, McMinn allowed Cleveland 203 passing yards but limited the Raiders’ ground game to 80 yards on 28 carries.
“It’s a team effort, and I think our defense deserves credit too for getting off the field and getting balls and getting turnovers,” Cagle said. “And our offensive line obviously a big help for Jalen Hunt to get all those yards. It’s the whole team relying on each other, playing together, playing for each other for us to be able to do that and score the most points like that.”
McMinn’s win set up a battle of unbeaten teams for 7:30 p.m. Friday back home at Cherokee Stadium, with defending Class 6A state champion Maryville paying a visit. The Rebels were ranked No. 2 in the most recent state Associated Press poll and the Cherokees at No. 4.
“It’s just fun. This is the only reason you play,” Cagle said about the upcoming Maryville game. “You don’t play to go out here and beat guys to death. You go out here and play to compete and show that you’re better than what people think you are.”
