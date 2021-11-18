KNOXVILLE — The Chargerettes shook off a rocky start to their season opener and rallied to a win that goes a long way to justifying their preseason hype.
Molly Masingale scored a game-high 24 points, and the McMinn Central girls came back from a 13-5 first-quarter deficit for a 51-44 victory Tuesday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
Masingale sank three of her five 3-pointers for the game in the second quarter, as the Chargerettes (1-0) closed their deficit to 26-22 at halftime. Freshman Karina Bystry scored all five of her points in that second period as well.
Kellan Baker scored five of her eight points in the third quarter, as Central pulled ahead and carried a 36-35 lead into the fourth, then increased its margin and held on for the victory. The Chargerettes made seven of their nine free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan could not be reached for comment as of press time Tuesday.
It is a high-profile win for the Chargerettes over a Lady Irish team that made a run to the Division II, Class AA state championship game last season and boasted two state top-50 players on the roster.
Central now turns its attention to its home opener 6 p.m. Thursday in The Roundhouse against Alcoa, which is a possible preview of the Class 2A sectional or even a state tournament match-up.
The Chargers (0-1) were still within 10 points late in the third quarter Tuesday at Walker Valley High school before the Mustangs ended the period with a big run put the game out of reach.
Walker Valley led 63-40 to begin the fourth quarter and outscored Central 27-19 in the final period.
Carter Henderson scored 20 points for the Chargers, with sophomores Gabe Masingale and Will Cooper chipping in 14 and 12 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the absences of three of Central’s top six players due to suspensions and injuries.
“Walker Valley shot it really well, and when that happened I had three sophomores on the floor, a senior that never played a varsity basketball game, and then a senior in Carter Henderson who played his butt off, and the leadership he showed and the effort and toughness he showed,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “If he plays like that all year, we’ll be satisfied.”
The Mustangs jumped ahead to a 26-11 lead after one quarter, but the Chargers used a 19-11 second quarter to cut their deficit to 36-30 at halftime. Central had pulled within a point early in the third quarter before the game started to get away from it.
“These guys showed their youth, but first-game jitters,” Curtis said. “We didn’t run our offense the way I wanted to run it, the way we can run it, the way we practiced it. We got in the game and froze up, went back to standing still and doing nothing instead of doing what we’re taught. But defensively I thought we played really well. The scoreboard did not show what a ball game that was, but give credit to Walker Valley, they can score in bunches, but we played better than that.”
Central plays its home opener 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Alcoa.
