The Meigs County Tigers have turned their attention to their 2023 campaign, releasing their football schedule last week, with two long-time rivals and another more recent rival now in their region.
The Tigers, now in Class 3A after TSSAA reclassification, will open at home Aug. 25 versus Hixson in Week 2, after being off in Week 1. Meigs then goes on the road to face Kingston, and then comes back home against rival Sweetwater to begin Region 3-3A play.
Meigs hits the road again for three straight games, heading to Stone Memorial in non-region play Sept. 15 and to Chattanooga Central for a region game Sept. 22. The Tigers finish that stretch Sept. 29 at rival McMinn Central, which is now also a region game.
“We've been playing Sweetwater for the first game of the year in a non-region game. Them and McMinn Central both, but those two are going to be in our region now. Those are two of our bigger rivals,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “When I got to Meigs County, the three teams we always played were Sweetwater, McMinn Central and Polk County, now two of those three are going to be region rivals.”
The Tigers have to travel to rival Polk County this year, on Oct. 13, which is a non-region game. Before that date, however, is a home game Oct. 6 against Pigeon Forge, also a non-region game. The Tigers play Brainerd, which is in the region, Oct. 20 at home.
Meigs wraps up the season at home Oct. 26 against Tyner Academy, which won the Class 2A state championship Saturday and is moving up into Class 3A and into Region 3-3A along with the Tigers in 2023.
Of the Tigers' non-region opponents, Hixson finished 5-6 and reached the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Kingston, which was in Region 3-3A last year, is now in Region 2-3A with Alcoa after a 5-5 record in 2022. Stone Memorial was 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Pigeon Forge was 6-6 and reached the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Polk was fourth in Meigs' former Region 3-2A and reached the first round of the playoffs while finishing 6-5.
