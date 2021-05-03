MADISONVILLE — Reagan Wade hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning, and the McMinn County softball team held on for a 4-3 win Friday at Sequoyah High School.
Wade’s double broke a 2-2 tie. Sequoyah, the third-place team in District 5-AA, scored a run in the bottom of the seventh off Tennessee signee Olivia Underwood’s RBI triple, but a pop out after preserved the Lady Cherokees’ victory.
Sequoyah went ahead in the second inning 1-0, but McMinn (14-13) tied in the top of the third on an Aaliyah Cagle RBI single. The two teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning, with Sammie Greeson scoring the Lady Tribe’s run on a passed ball, having hit a single to get on base. The Lady Chiefs tied it up with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sadie Brazzell (W) recorded six strikeouts against no walks, six hits and two earned runs pitching all seven innings. Greeson and Cagle each hit 3-4 and Lexi Cooley 3-5.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. today at home against area rival Meigs County.
