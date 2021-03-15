DAYTON — No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan ran its record to 21-0 with a three-game series sweep on the road at Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Bryan College on Friday and Saturday.
Of the Bulldogs’ wins at this point in the season, 14 of them have come against opponents ranked in the NAIA national polls. The Lions are ranked No. 21 in the poll.
TWU dominated Friday’s game 18-4 and also coasted in Saturday’s first game 9-2, but Saturday’s nightcap to clinch the sweep was a battle in which the Bulldogs hung on for a 4-3 win.
Dan Fry’s two-run home run in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 deadlock and provided Wesleyan the ultimate winning runs in Saturday’s finale. Bryan plated a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Robert Gonzalez held the Lions without a hit for the last 2 1/3 innings. Irving Martin was the winning pitcher for the nightcap after his 4 2/3-inning start. The two pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
In Friday’s game, TWU exploded for a six-run second inning and an eight-run sixth. Anthony Hickman hit a grand slam in the second inning and led the team with five RBIs, while Gary Mattis tallied three RBIs and Carson Ford, Zach Hogueisson, Shamoy Christopher and Jermayne Ward two RBIs each. Nick Hollas (5 Ks) was Friday’s winning pitcher.
Bryce Giles and Mattis notched three RBIs each in Saturday’s first game, with Giles hitting a homer. Kobe Foster (5 Ks) got Wesleyan’s first win Saturday.
Wesleyan’s next game is a road rematch at No. 8 University of the Cumberlands, with first pitch at 6 p.m. Wednesday. TWU then returns home Friday and Saturday to host Columbia International in AAC play.
